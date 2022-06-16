GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- June is Black Music Month, and Sunday, June 19, is Juneteenth! There’s much to celebrate this time of year, and in recognition of June’s festivities, ABC News’ “Soul of A Nation Series” is airing “Sound of Freedom- A Juneteenth Celebration” at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

According to ABC, the one-hour primetime special hosted by Jimmie Allen “brings together a mix of live performances and conversations with some of music’s biggest stars to highlight the contributions of Black Americans through jazz, gospel, hip-hop and more.”

GRAMMY-winning legends Patti LaBelle, Marvin Sapp and Jon Batiste, will deliver unforgettable performances.In addition, music icons Lizzo, Ciara, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will have candid conversations on music-related topics designed to inspire and educate viewers.

Sound of Freedom Trailer (Courtesy of dgepress)

“From gospel and country to jazz, rock and today’s pop hits, every genre of American music is influenced by the Black Diaspora and our stories of survival, joy, pain and resilience. We’re looking forward to taking viewers on this musical journey in one of our most significant specials yet,” says co-executive producer Catherine McKenzie.

This celebration is a televised event you don’t want to miss. Set your reminders and tune in for the televised celebration at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, on ABC 4 West Michigan!

“Sound of Freedom- A Juneteenth Celebration” is sponsored by GEICO and co-executive produced by Catherine McKenzie and Quiana Burns.