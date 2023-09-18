GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer may be coming to a close, but ABC is revving up excitement for fall with upcoming premieres! As previously announced by the broadcast company, viewers can look forward to a “solid lineup of original programming every night with network staples and fan-favorite unscripted series.” Here’s a look at the series to watch this September! West Michiganders can catch these premieres by turning their channels to ABC 4.

Sunday, Sept. 24 7 p.m. | “Global Citizen Festival 23”

Tuesday, Sept. 26 8 p.m. | “Dancing with the Stars”

Wednesday, Sept. 27 8 p.m. | “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (Quarterfinal #1 featuring Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire and Utkarsh Ambudkar) 9 p.m. | “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” featuring Brendan Hunt, Melissa Villasenor and Joe Buck 10 p.m. | “The $100,000 Pyramid” featuring Tiffany Haddish vs. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Wayne Brady vs. Joel Kim Booster

Thursday, Sept. 28 8 p.m. | “The Golden Bachelor” 9 p.m. | “Bachelor in Paradise”

Friday, Sept. 29 8 p.m. | “Shark Tank” 9 p.m. | “20/20”