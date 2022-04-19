GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Spring is underway, and summer is on the horizon! In celebration of the forthcoming season, ABC shared its strong summer lineup of new and returning unscripted series, beginning in May. Have a look at the premiere schedule, and save the dates of featured showings.

Airdates are listed in EST. New shows/specials are indicated in bold.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The American Rescue Dog Show”

THURSDAY, JULY 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Generation Gap” (series premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Final Straw” (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid”

MONDAY, JULY 11

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Claim to Fame” (series premiere)

Watch these premieres on ABC 4 West Michigan!

What’s on TV tonight? See the schedule!