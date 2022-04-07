GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- All good things eventually come to an end, and this Spring, a handful of scripted shows such as “Abbott Elementary”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “The Good Doctor” and “black-ish” are wrapping up their current seasons. Recently, ABC revealed its scripted finale dates to stay tuned for this April and May. Refer to the schedule provided below, grab your remotes, turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan and enjoy!

Please note that scripted finale times are listed in EST (Eastern Standard Time).



TUESDAY, APRIL 12

9 pm: “Abbott Elementary”

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

9 PM: “black-ish” series finale



SUNDAY, MAY 15

10 PM: “The Rookie”

MONDAY, MAY 16

10 PM: “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

8 PM: “The Goldbergs” 8:30 PM: “The Wonder Years” 9 PM: “The Conners” 9:30 PM: “Home Economics” 10 PM: “A Million Little Things”

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8 PM: “Station 19” 10 PM: “Big Sky”

THURSDAY, MAY 26