GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Throughout November and December, ABC is getting viewers into the holiday spirit by airing a series of festive shows, movies and specials to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

The schedule is as follows (times listed in EST). Episode descriptions provided by ABC/DGEPress :

Sunday, Nov. 26

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

Time: 7-8 p.m.

“It’s a ha-ha-holiday episode making a special delivery including heaps of hilarity and laughter as kids react in over-the-top fashion to their gifts: Christmas trees take unexpected tumbles, plus, a countdown of “AFV’s top 10 Santas.”

‘The Wonderful World of Disney presents Magical Holiday Celebration’

Time: 8-10 p.m.

“This ABC holiday season staple returns for its eighth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. The special is executive produced by Disney Parks Programming along with Film 45 Live.”

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight: All-Stars 2’ (Season Premiere)

Time: 10-11 p.m.

“The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit holiday decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns taking a look back at some of the most iconic light displays from previous seasons in our All-Stars premiere episode.”

Sunday, Dec. 3

‘The Santa Clause’

Time: 8-10 p.m.

“Scott Calvin is a divorced father whose strained relationship with his son, Charlie, begins to mend only after a bizarre twist of fate transforms him into the new Santa.”

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

Time: 10-11 p.m.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as season 11 of the tree-mendously popular series continues! The Hazard, Ward, Cirlin and Greene families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges these over-the-top displays.”

Tuesday, Dec. 5

‘Press Your Luck’s Holiday Extravaganza II’

Time: 10:01-11:00 p.m.

“Host Elizabeth Banks is ringing in the holiday cheer with an entire show filled with holiday-themed prizes, WHAMMYs and excitement for contestants.”

Friday, Dec. 8

‘Shark Tank’

Time: 8-9:01 p.m.

“Shark Tank rings in the holiday season as the Sharks look to spread festive cheer to four new entrepreneurs. They are presented with business opportunities that are sure to turn anyone’s spirit merry and bright.”

Sunday, Dec. 10

‘Mickey Saves Christmas’

Time: 7-7:30 p.m.

“Mickey, Minnie and their pals attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas, but when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday.”

‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’

Time: 7:30-8 p.m.

“It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened, and Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.”

‘Frozen’

Time: 8-10 p.m.

“Fearless optimist Anna sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer, Sven—to find her sister Elsa whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.”

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

Time: 10-11 p.m.

“Judge Taniya Nayak continues the holiday festivities as the Burton, Brown, Keeler and Paul families battle for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy on an all-new episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”

Tuesday, Dec. 12

‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’

Time: 8-9 p.m.

“In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.”

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights’

Time: 9-11 p.m.

“On two all-new episodes of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” the competition is taken to an all-time high on a “Heavyweights” episode as host Taniya Nayak judges the River of Lights, NYC Winter Lantern Festival, Garden Lights Holiday Nights, and Galaxy Lights Heavyweight displays. Then, the Uszaki, Shotts, Tinnin and Salazar families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy awarded by judge Carter Oosterhouse.”

‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Time: 8-9 p.m.

“Hosted by Steve Harvey, this special holiday episode filled with surprises and cheer, features teams led by Rosie O’Donnell and Billy Porter as they battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.”

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Lil Rey Howery, Paula Abdul and Matt Rogers’

Time: 9-10 p.m.

“Celebrity contestants spin to win for charity on this special holiday episode with Lil Rel Howery (MAAFA Redemption Project), Paula Abdul (Friends Are by Your Side Inc.) and Matt Rogers (Story Pirates Changemakers). Pat Sajak and Vanna White host.”

‘The $100,000 Pyramid: Matt Walsh vs Malin Akerman and AJ McLean vs Howie Dorough’ (Season Finale)

Time: 10-11 p.m.

“On an all-new holiday themed episode of “The $100,000 Pyramid,” actress Malin Akerman (“Billions”) battles against actor and comedian Matt Walsh (ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”) before Backstreet Boys singers AJ McLean and Howie Dorough compete for a seat in the winner’s circle.”

Thursday, Dec. 14

‘CMA Country Christmas’

Time: 8-9:02 p.m.

“Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 14th annual “CMA Country Christmas” will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music’s biggest stars.”

‘Disney Prep & Landing’

Time: 8-8:30 p.m.

“An elf named Wayne and his idealistic partner, Lanny, encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide the reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all?”

‘Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice’

Time: 8:30- 9 p.m.

“The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid!”

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ (Season Finale)

Time: 9-11 p.m.

“All is merry and bright on two new episodes of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Taniya Nayak judges the Manfre, Swenson, Michael and Smith families as they battle to win the grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy. Then on the season finale, judge Carter Oosterhouse sees the Rowe, Spacy, Hanson and Tran families compete for their shot at taking home the $50,000 prize and Light Fight trophy.”

Thursday, Dec. 21

‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023’

Time: 8-10 p.m.

“IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 is ringing in the holiday season with performances by this year’s biggest artists captured during their nationwide tour.”

Sunday, Dec. 24

‘Home Alone’

Time: 8-10 p.m.

“Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister gets busy decorating the house for the holidays. But he’s not decking the halls with tinsel and holly.”

Monday, Dec. 25

‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’

Time: 10 a.m.-Noon

“Disney’s annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with endearing stories and magical celebrity performances, plus the Christmas Day Parade celebrates its 40th year. The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Parks Programming along with Film 45 Live.”

Sunday, Dec. 31

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024’

Time: 8 p.m.-2:13 a.m.

“ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the new year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances. Wrapping up the holiday season, far and away, the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration will give viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced soon.”

