GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- After 13 hilarious episodes, ABC’s hit mockumentary, “Abbott Elementary”, is coming to an end…for now. Season one comes to a close on Monday, April 12, during its final episode airing at 9 pm on ABC 4 West Michigan. If you’re a fan of the series, then you’re in luck! ABC has confirmed its return for season two.

The season two premiere of “Abbott Elementary” has yet to be announced, but in the meantime, here’s a synopsis of the upcoming finale episode!

The Abbott Elementary crew takes a trip to the Zoo!

(ABC/Temma Hankin) TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS

While on the school’s annual field trip to the zoo, Tariq drops a bombshell. He reveals that he has received a job offer in New York City. Meanwhile, Janine has an important choice to make, and Barbara contemplates her future after discovering the retirement of her favorite tuatara due to old age!

Watch on ABC 4 West Michigan. The finale episode is available to stream on-demand and on Hulu beginning, Wednesday, April 13. “Zoo Balloon” was written by Jordan Temple and directed by Randall Einhorn.