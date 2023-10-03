GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Happy October, West Michigan! This month, trick-or-treat yourself to enchanting TV specials, iconic movies and chilling new episodes of fan-favorite episodes on ABC. On Monday, the broadcast company announced its festive October programming lineup. Check out the schedule, and as always, tune in on your favorite channel-ABC 4!

Sunday, Oct. 8

“Cruella” (Broadcast premiere)

Time: 8-11 p.m.

During the 1970s London punk rock revolution, a young grifter (Emma Stone) transforms herself into the raucous revenge-bent Cruella de Vil.

Sunday, Oct. 22

‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (30th Anniversary)’

Time: 8-9:30 p.m.

“This is the heartfelt tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, and all things that go bump in the night.

‘Toy Story of TERROR!’

Time: 9:30-10 p.m.

What starts as a fun road trip for the “Toy Story” gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel.

‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’ (Season Premiere)

Time: 10-11 p.m.

Hold on to your broomsticks! It’s time for “The Great Halloween Fright Fight!” In the season premiere the Britt, Dunahee, McCabe and Herman families face off as judge Carter Oosterhouse decides who will win the $50,000 prize and the Fright Fight trophy.

Friday, Oct. 27

‘Shark Tank’

Time: 8-9:01 p.m.

The Tank takes a horrific turn when Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum joins the panel as guest Shark for the first-ever Shark-O-Ween. Entrepreneurs present spellbinding, spine-tingling businesses opportunities for Sharks to sink their fangs into.

Sunday, Oct. 29

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

Time: 7-8 p.m.

Boo! It’s almost Halloween, and “AFV” is filling the night with witch-cackling videos including kids’ funny antics while trick-or-treating, people getting scared by costumes and decorations, plus a musical tribute to birthdays.

Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus’ (30th Anniversary)

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Pranksters conjure up three wild witches from 17th-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos.

‘The Great Halloween Fright Fight’ (Season Finale)

Time: 10-11 p.m.

The festivities continue on the season finale of “The Great Halloween Fright Fight!” Judge Taniya Nayak sees the Gentry, Hoke, DeMatteo and Roa-St. Pierre families compete for their shot at the $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

‘Daytime-Live with Kelly and Mark’

Time: Check local listings

Filled with “Live’s” signature costumes, skits and nods to the best moments in pop culture, the fan-favorite episode will feature Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Gelman, Art Moore and special celebrity guests to wake everyone up with a smile on Halloween. “Live with Kelly and Mark” is nationally syndicated.

‘Dancing with the Stars’

Time: 8-10 p.m.

A special monster-themed Halloween episode simulcasts LIVE across both ABC and Disney+. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Programming schedule and synopses’ provided by ABC/dgepress