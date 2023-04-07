GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Easter egg hunts and sports are a perfect combo for the exciting weekend ahead! Not only can we step outdoors to take on festive holiday and spring break activities, but we can relax inside after our Easter brunch or dinners, turn on the tv and flip our channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to catch exciting sports programming!

Alec Giannakopoulos shares a rundown of the programming schedule.

Sporting events to watch on Saturday, April 8

1 PM: NHL Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings from Little Caesars Arena

3:30 PM: NHL Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars from the American Airlines Center

8 PM: NHL Hockey

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins from TD Garden

Sporting events to watch on Sunday, April 9

3 PM: XFL Football

Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahamas from Alamodome

Fun things to do in West Michigan for Spring Break

For many families, this weekend marks the end of spring break! Luckily, we can make the most of what’s left of this exciting time of year by finding fun things to do throughout West Michigan. And the best part? Maranda has a guide for that! Check out her spring break ideas here.

Make fun memories this Easter by exploring these festive events in West Michigan

Easter is coming up, and we can bunny-hop our way into loads of fun! Here’s a list of holiday activities and events to check out.