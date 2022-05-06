GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Happy Friday, West Michigan! The weekend is here, and many of us know what this means? We can tune into fun sporting events televised on ABC 4 West Michigan! Sports reporter Alec Giannakopoulos shares the latest weekend sports countdown.

Refer to the video featured in the player above, and check out the sports schedule below!

Saturday, May 7

2 PM: UFC Live

Oliveira vs. Gaethje Pre-Show | See the latest news and updates about fighters stepping into the ring with in-depth analysis from sports experts.

3:30 PM: 2022 NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks from Fiserv Forum

Sunday, May 8

2 PM: Formula 1 Racing

Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome | “Max Verstappen comes off his second win in the last three races following his victory at Emilia Romagna; Formula 1 drivers race at Miami for the first time,” ABC says.