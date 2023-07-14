GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready for weekend sports this Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. Turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to catch intense athletic competitions and epic showdowns like the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game and the Wimbledon Championships! Here’s the TV schedule: 

Saturday, July 15

3 p.m.-6.p.m: 2023 Wimbledon Championships

The ladies are serving up fierce competition on the tennis court! According to TitanTV, “No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will split their first six meetings, but Vondrousova won both 2023 matches, including in the Australian Open.”

Spectators sit under an umbrella on a covered court after rain delayed the start of play on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts after beating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina to win their women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

8-8:30 p.m.: WNBA Countdown

Before the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, expert analysts will preview the upcoming action in the WNBA by evaluating each team’s strengths and weaknesses while breaking down the pivotal matchups. 

8:30-10:30 p.m.: 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

“Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and New York’s Breanna Steward lead a list of players selected by fans, current WNBA players and members of the media to compete,” TitanTV shares. 

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Sunday, July 16

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: 2023 Wimbledon Championships

It’s the guy’s turn to compete on the tennis court. “Novak Djokovic is the four-time defending champion of the gentlemen’s draw, while Elena Rybakina won the ladies’ title last year at the Grand Slam tournament.” 

Set those TV reminders to catch these weekend sports on ABC 4 West Michigan! 