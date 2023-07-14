GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready for weekend sports this Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16. Turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to catch intense athletic competitions and epic showdowns like the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game and the Wimbledon Championships! Here’s the TV schedule:

Saturday, July 15

3 p.m.-6.p.m: 2023 Wimbledon Championships

The ladies are serving up fierce competition on the tennis court! According to TitanTV, “No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will split their first six meetings, but Vondrousova won both 2023 matches, including in the Australian Open.”

8-8:30 p.m.: WNBA Countdown

Before the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, expert analysts will preview the upcoming action in the WNBA by evaluating each team’s strengths and weaknesses while breaking down the pivotal matchups.

8:30-10:30 p.m.: 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

“Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson and New York’s Breanna Steward lead a list of players selected by fans, current WNBA players and members of the media to compete,” TitanTV shares.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Sunday, July 16

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: 2023 Wimbledon Championships

It’s the guy’s turn to compete on the tennis court. “Novak Djokovic is the four-time defending champion of the gentlemen’s draw, while Elena Rybakina won the ladies’ title last year at the Grand Slam tournament.”

Set those TV reminders to catch these weekend sports on ABC 4 West Michigan!