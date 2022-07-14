GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The weekend is approaching and there are three sporting events to watch Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, July 17 on My ABC 4 West Michigan! Alec Giannakopoulos shares the latest weekend sports countdown featuring the schedule of televised games. Watch in the video player above or refer to the list below.

Saturday, July 16

UFC Fight Night

2 -5 p.m.

Ortega Vs. Rodriguez

According to ABC, “Brian Ortega (15-2) goes up against Yair Rodriguez (14-3) in the featherweight main event; Michelle Waterson (18-9-0) vs. Amanda Lemos (11-2-1).”

Sunday, July 17

WNBA Basketball

1-3 p.m.

The Las Vegas Aces Vs. Connecticut Sun from Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sunday, July 17

MLS Soccer

3-4:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.