GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Hockey fans, you’re in for a real treat! You can tune in to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final presented by GEICO on ABC 4 West Michigan. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the Colorado Avalanche will face off against two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning!

According to ABC, this year’s Stanley Cup Final “will be the first game in Denver since 2001, when current Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic led the Avs to their second Stanley Cup.”

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In preparation for Game one, check out these impressive stats from both teams’ seasons.

Colorado Avalanche Stats:

(Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Finished 2022 regular season with 119 points

Had a four-game sweer of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals and Nashville Predators in the first round

Won both regular-season games against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning Stats:

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Entering the final with 11 consecutive series wins

Would become the 6th team in NHL history and 1st since 1983 to win three Stanley Cup titles back-to-back

Completed season with 110 points

Surpassed the Pittsburg Penguins for more appearances among NHL cubs since 2004

In addition to watching the Stanley Cup Final on ABC 4 West Michigan, fans can tune in to the “NHL Awards”, “Quest for the Stanley Cup”, and the “Ice Cast”.

“NHL Awards”

“Live from the Armature Works in Tampa Bay, Florida, this year’s “NHL Awards” will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson. The show will present the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. The “NHL Awards” will be live June 21 on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m., ABC says.”

“Quest for the Stanley Cup”

Tune in to the “behind-the-scenes documentary series chronicling the remaining eight teams competing in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and vying for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup, continues every Friday, exclusively on ESPN+,” ABC shares.