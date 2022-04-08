GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Calling all sports fans! This Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, you can stream live games on ABC 4 West Michigan. Our sports reporter Alec Giannakopoulos shares an update on sporting events to watch!

Check out Alec’s “Sports Countdown” in the video player above, and view the TV schedule below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

2 PM: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Pre-Show

Analysts preview the UFC 273 card and the main event as Alexander Volkanovski (23-1) defends his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung (17-6).

3 PM: NHL Hockey: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins from PPG Paints Arena

Washington has won three of its last five games overall and is coming off a 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay; Pittsburgh is 19-11-5 at home this

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

1:30 PM: MLS Soccer from Bank of America Stadium

Atlanta is coming off a 1-0 victory over D.C. United; Charlotte is 2-4-0 and lost its first meeting with Atlanta, 2-1, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on March 13.

3:30 PM: Agility Dog Championship Highlights The best moments from the AKC National Agility Dog Championship are presented as dogs compete at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla.