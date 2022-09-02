GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re inching closer and closer to Labor Day weekend, and you can’t wait to get outdoors in the sunshine, attend local events across West Michigan, or spend the holiday relaxing! Whether you’ve established your weekend itinerary or need some plans, here’s something else to add: watching sporting events on ABC 4. From Saturday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 4, sports fans can catch college football games like the Colorado State Rams vs. Michigan Wolverines, recaps of matchups and the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

Sports reporter Alec Giannakopoulos breaks down the television schedule in his latest “Weekend Sports Countdown” report. View the video featured above, and look at the air times below!

Saturday, Sept. 2 sporting events on ABC

Ann Arbor, MI – September 4, 2021: Unidentified Fans exit Michigan Stadium after a University of Michigan football game. Photo courtesy of Getty images

11:30 am- Noon: MSU Coaches Show

Noon- 3 pm: Colorado State Rams vs. Michigan Wolverines from Michigan Stadium

3- 3:30 pm: College Football Scoreboard

A recap and expert analysis of college football highlights from popular matchups.

3:30- 6:30 pm: Oregon Ducks vs Georgia Bulldogs from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

6:30- 7 pm: College Football Scoreboard

7:37- 11 pm: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio State Buckeyes from Ohio Stadium

Sunday, Sept. 3 sporting events on ABC

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm’s Tina Charles during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

3-5 pm: 2022 WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals, Game 3: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm from Climate Pledge Arena

7:37-11 pm: Florida State Seminoles vs LSU Tigers from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans