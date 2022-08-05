GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Happy Friday, West Michigan! As we head into this weekend’s festivities, it’s time for another sports countdown! Alec shares a rundown of sporting events to catch Aug. 6-7 on ABC 4 West Michigan! Watch in the video player featured above, and refer to the schedule of events below.

Weekend Sports Countdown

Saturday, Aug. 6

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m.: MLS: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United FC

Sunday, Aug. 7

1 p.m.: WNBA: Sun vs. Sky

3 p.m.: WNBA: Aces vs. Storm

Tune in on ABC 4!