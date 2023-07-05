GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready for an exciting ceremony as “The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One”, a highly acclaimed sports spectacle, returns on Wednesday, July 12, on ABC, live from Los Angeles.

This prestigious and star-studded event “relives the highlight moments of the year, honors leading athletes and performances, and brings together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars,” ABC shares.

In anticipation of an unforgettable evening, ABC recently shared this year’s nominees and special honorees:

‘The 2023 ESPYS’ nominee facts and figures:

A 2019 photo captures the ESPYS hosted at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles

In Best Athlete, Women’s Sports, three-time nominee Mikaela Shiffrin returns to face off against three newcomers in the category: A’ja Wilson, Sophia Smith and Iga Świątek.

LeBron James enters the Best Record-Breaking Performance category for the first time after breaking the NBA all-time scoring record, where he is joined by F1’s Max Verstappen, Novak Djokovic and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Aaron Judge and Lionel Messi earn their first nomination for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports. They join two-time nominees Nikola Jokíć and Patrick Mahomes.

Making her sixth straight appearance in Best WNBA Player, Candace Parker joins back-to-back nominee Skylar Diggins-Smith. Rounding out the category is A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Nikola Jokić is the lowest-drafted player (41st overall in the second round in 2014) to win the NBA Finals MVP, passing Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979. Nikola earned three ESPY nominations this year to add to his previous three nominations.

Additional nominees can be found on ESPN’s Press Room here.

2023 ESPYS Sports Humanitarian Awards nominees, honorees/finalists:

The ESPY award, (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Dr. Richard Lapchick

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalists: Jamal Hill (Paralympic Swimmer and UN Ambassador); Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Lauren Holiday (retired U.S. Women’s National Team); and Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year finalists: Connecticut Sun, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets; San Antonio Spurs

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

2023 ESPYS special honorees:

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

US Women’s National Soccer Team to receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Buffalo Bills Training Staff to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual

Where to watch ‘The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One‘

West Michiganders can watch the ceremony live on Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan. Viewers also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite nominees now through Sunday, July 9, here.