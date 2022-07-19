GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and music will join Stephen Curry on Wednesday, July 20 for “The 2022 ESPYS, presented by Capital One.” Held in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, the televised event will recognize unforgettable moments in sports, feature star-studded performances from Mickey Guyton and the House of Vibe All-Stars, and include special appearances from a host of beloved athletes and celebs.

Ahead of the upcoming celebration, ABC released the full list of presenters and attendees making an appearance.

2022 ESPYS Presenters:

Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion)

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Maybelle Blair (former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League player)

John Boyega (Golden Globe® Award-winning actor and producer, “Small Axe”)

Alison Brie (“Spin Me Round”)

Ciara (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter)

Dany Garcia (XFL owner and chairwoman)

Ryan Garcia (boxing)

Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jon Hamm (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy”)

Billie Jean King (tennis legend)

Derek Jeter (former MLB All-Star)

Dwayne Johnson (“Black Adam,” XFL owner)

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

Lil Wayne (GRAMMY Award-winning rapper)

Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”)

Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s “Mike”)

Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP)

Lindsey Vonn (skiing)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more.

UCLA student-athletes Maya Brady (softball) and Kam Brown (football) will serve as trophy presenters.

2022 ESPYS Attendees:

Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma softball)

Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury)

Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Doug Edert (St. Peter’s men’s basketball)

Allyson Felix (track & field)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Eileen Gui (skiing)

Madison Hammond (Angel City FC)

Tobin Heath (OL Reign)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Katie Ledecky (swimming)

Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams)

Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

Bryce Young (Alabama Football) and more.

Tune in to “The 2022 ESPYS presented by Captial One” at 8 p.m. on ABC 4 West Michigan!

Lists provided by ABC/Dgepress