GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Hey Sports fans! This weekend, turn your channels to ABC 4 West Michigan to tune into sporting events on Saturday and Sunday. Wondering what’s on? Alec Giannakopoulos shares this weekend’s sports countdown!

Watch in the video player featured above!

ABC sports schedule:

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Noon | German Bundesliga Soccer | Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich from Allianz Arena Borussia Dortmund is coming off a 6-1 victory over Wolfsburg but is nine points behind Bayern Munich atop the table; Bayern Munich won the last meeting, 3-2.

2:30 PM | NHL Hockey

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins from TD GardenNew York won its last three meetings with Boston after a 2-1 shootout win on Feb. 15 behind a goal from Filip Chytil and 31 saves from Igor Shesterkin.

Sunday, April 24, 2022

12: 30 PM | 2022 NBA Playoffs | Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls from United Center

3:30 PM | Western Conference First Round, Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets from Ball Arena