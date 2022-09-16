GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Sports fans and commentators, the weekend is here, meaning it’s time to gear up for another round of weekend sports to watch on Saturday. Sept. 17 through Sunday, Sept. 18. You know the drill! Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan, and review the schedule of sporting events like the University of Michigan and Michigan football games and more to tune into!

Sporting events to watch Sept.17-Sept.18 on ABC 4

Saturday, Sept. 17

11:30 am- Noon: Michigan State University Coaches Show

Noon- 3 pm: College Football-Connecticut Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium

3-3:30 pm: College Football Scoreboard

3:30- 6:30 pm: College Football- Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

6:30- 7 pm: College Football Scoreboard

7:37-11 pm: College Football- Michigan State Spartans at Washington Huskies from Husky Stadium

Sunday, Sept. 17

1- 3 pm: ESPN Films “Fate of a Sport”

3-5 pm: Premier Lacrosse League

Tune in on ABC 4 West Michigan!