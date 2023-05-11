GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s been two weeks since one of the NFL’s most highly anticipated post-season events, the 2023 Draft, kicked off in Kansas City! Now, it’s time for football fans to mark their calendars for the return of “Monday Night Football”.

When does ‘Monday Night Football’ return in 2023?

In a recent statement, ABC announced it will air ESPN’s coverage of “Monday Night Football” on Monday, Sept. 11.

Which NFL teams will compete in the first ‘Monday Night Football’ game?

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) waves after the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 to kick off the 2023 NFL season. And NFL fans will get their first look at star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform when New York faces the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 11. That’s according to early details released Thursday, May 11, 2023, on this year’s NFL schedule. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File) Teammates react after Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson intercepted a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

In an article published by the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in a kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 7 on NBC. And on Monday, Sept. 11, ABC will air the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game live from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

In addition to airing ESPN’s coverage, ABC also shared “ESPN2 and ESPN+ will air alternate presentations of this game.” The game will also be broadcasted in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, and it will be available to watch on the “ESPN App and the ABC app.”

When will the 2023 ‘Monday Night Football’ schedule be released?

Football fans are in for a treat! In a social media post uploaded to the NFL’s Facebook page, the League shared it will reveal the remaining 2023 “Monday Night Football” schedule at 8 p.m. on May 11.

Where can I watch Monday Night Football locally?

West Michiganders can tune into “Monday Night Football” on ABC 4.