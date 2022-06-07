GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- ABC is pleased to announce it will air Premier Lacrosse League games, beginning with the 2022 season. In a recent press release, the broadcast company shared that “The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster and ESPN have reached a four-year media rights agreement that will span the network’s broadcast, cable and streaming platform.”

The PLL’s fourth season kicked off on Saturday, June 4, and the season includes “47 games across 13 YS cities, including All-Star, Playoffs, and Championship Weekend on Sept. 17,” ABC added.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new agreement with ESPN,” said Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil. “It’s a testament to our gameday experience, the business teams at the PLL, growing interest level and engagement of a global lacrosse audience, as well as ESPN’s foresight and meaningful investment into a game that’s indigenous to North America – one of the fastest-growing in the US today.”

Where can I watch PLL games?

PLL games can be streamed on ABC (ABC 4 West Michigan), ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

According to ABC, “confirmed dates, matchups, and time periods will be advised at a later date!” Stay tuned!