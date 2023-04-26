GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s hard to believe another NFL season is in the books. Now it’s time to prepare for one of the league’s most highly anticipated post-season events, the NFL Draft. The longstanding tradition of scouting and recruiting top talent for the NFL’s 32 teams dates back to 1936, and 87 years later, the Draft remains a popular spectacle for the franchise, fans and prospects. Here’s a breakdown of what’s in store for the 2023 Draft.

(Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Butch Dill)

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The first round of the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. Rounds two and three occur on Friday, April 28, and the four remaining rounds air on Saturday, April 29.

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

According to ABC, the 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City. The off-season’s signature event will feature “more than 30 hours of live programming originating from the home city of the reigning Super Bowl Champions.”

Where can I watch the NFL Draft, and what time?

West Michiganders can tune into the NFL Draft on ABC 4. The Draft will also air on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Round 1: Begins Thursday at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3: Begins Friday at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Begins at noon.

ABC’s upcoming coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft:

As previously announced, ABC will provide key analysis of the NFL Draft and focus on “storytelling, giving fans a glimpse of the prospects’ backgrounds and their journeys to the NFL.” ABC’s setup will be next to the Henry Wollman Bloch Fountain which is located near Kansas City’s historic Union Station. This year’s personalities and talent providing coverage of the Draft on ABC’s set include senior NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, cast members of “College Gameday,” Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis.

Additionally, ABC shared “Robert Griffin III, a first-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, and Sam Ponder, host of “Sunday NFL Countdown,” will be on a second ABC set. “NFL Live” and “SEC Nation” host Laura Rutledge will be in the green room while college football insider Pete Thamel will contribute with the latest news and information.”

David Pollack will join the set on Friday. On Saturday, Kiper McShay, Riddick and Davis will team up to cover rounds four through seven.

Don’t miss a special appearance during the NFL Draft!

FILE – Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Bal in New York on Dec. 10, 2021. The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Jonas Brothers will appear on ABC’s set on Thursday. The American pop-rock trio will also “share their unreleased song called “Celebrate” during the Draft programming,” ABC says.