GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- College Football fans, mark your calendars! ABC recently announced the Week 15 and Bowl Game matchups it will air during the 2023-2024 College Football season.

West Michiganders can tune in on ABC 4!

Week 15 College Football matchup:

FCS Football Championship

North Dakota State Bison @ South Dakota Coyotes (Quarterfinal): Live from the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, SD

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, from 2:30-5:30 PM ET/11:30 AM-2:30 PM PT

Bowl Game matchups:

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Howard Bison vs. Florida A&M Rattlers: Live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA (Neutral Site)

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 12:30-3:30 PM ET/ 9:30 a.m.-12:30 PM PT

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

Miami RedHawks vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers: Live from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL (Neutral Site)

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 3:30-7:30 PM ET/12:30-4:30 PM PT

Starco Brands LA Bowl

UCLA Bruins vs. Boise State Broncos: Live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (Neutral Site)

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, from 7:30 – 11:00 PM ET/4:30 – 8:00 PM PT

76 Birmingham Bowl

Troy Trojans vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL (Neutral Site)

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, from 12:30-3:30 PM ET/9:30 AM-12:30 PM PT

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

James Madison Dukes vs. Air Force Falcons: Live from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX (Neutral Site)

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, from 3:30-7:30 PM ET/12:30-4:30 PM PT

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Utah Utes vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV (Neutral Site)

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, from 7:30-11:00 PM ET/4:30-8:00 PM PT

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN (Neutral Site)

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, from 1:30-5:30 PM ET/10:30 AM-2:30 PM PT*

*Includes 30-minute “College Football Countdown” preceding game coverage.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL (Neutral Site)

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, from 1 PM- 4:30 PM ET/10 AM-1:30 PM PT

NCAA Division 1 FCS Championship

Matchup TBA: Live from the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, from 2-5 PM ET