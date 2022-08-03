GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is a great time to go out and explore all the beautiful nature that we are lucky to have right here in Michigan. Best of all it is free to go out and explore the vast variety of trails that are right here West Michigan. Here is a list of some great trails that you and your family should check out.

Grand Rapids Aman Park loop Crahen Valley Park Loop Provin Park Trail Reeds Lake Trail Rockford Luton Park Trail Merrell Trail Pickerel Lake Trail Townsend Park Northern Loop Kalamazoo Asylum Lake Trail Al Sabo Land Preserve Kleinstuck Preserve Loop

South Haven Kal-Haven Trail Van Buren Trail Battle Creek Ott Biological Preserve Trail Calhoun County Trailway Fell Park loop Holland Saugatuck Dunes South Trail Riley Trails Loop Lake Macatawa Loop