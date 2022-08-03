GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is a great time to go out and explore all the beautiful nature that we are lucky to have right here in Michigan.  Best of all it is free to go out and explore the vast variety of trails that are right here West Michigan.  Here is a list of some great trails that you and your family should check out.

Grand Rapids

Aman Park loop

Crahen Valley Park Loop

Provin Park Trail

Reeds Lake Trail

Rockford

Luton Park Trail

Merrell Trail

Pickerel Lake Trail

Townsend Park Northern Loop

Kalamazoo

Asylum Lake Trail

Al Sabo Land Preserve

Kleinstuck Preserve Loop

South Haven

Kal-Haven Trail

Van Buren Trail

Battle Creek

Ott Biological Preserve Trail

Calhoun County Trailway

Fell Park loop

Holland

Saugatuck Dunes South Trail

Riley Trails Loop

Lake Macatawa Loop

Mt. Pleasant

Deerfield Nature Park loop

Mill Pond Park Loop Trail

Chipp-A-Waters Riverwalk Trail

Muskegon

Dune Ridge Trail

Homestead Trail

Walk-a Mile Trail

Grand Haven

Rosy Mound Natural Area trail

Bass River Recreation Area Trail

Spoonville Trail