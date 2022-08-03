GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is a great time to go out and explore all the beautiful nature that we are lucky to have right here in Michigan. Best of all it is free to go out and explore the vast variety of trails that are right here West Michigan. Here is a list of some great trails that you and your family should check out.
Grand Rapids
Aman Park loop
Crahen Valley Park Loop
Provin Park Trail
Reeds Lake Trail
Rockford
Luton Park Trail
Merrell Trail
Pickerel Lake Trail
Townsend Park Northern Loop
Kalamazoo
Asylum Lake Trail
Al Sabo Land Preserve
Kleinstuck Preserve Loop
South Haven
Kal-Haven Trail
Van Buren Trail
Battle Creek
Ott Biological Preserve Trail
Calhoun County Trailway
Fell Park loop
Holland
Saugatuck Dunes South Trail
Riley Trails Loop
Lake Macatawa Loop
Mt. Pleasant
Deerfield Nature Park loop
Mill Pond Park Loop Trail
Chipp-A-Waters Riverwalk Trail
Muskegon
Dune Ridge Trail
Homestead Trail
Walk-a Mile Trail
Grand Haven
Rosy Mound Natural Area trail
Bass River Recreation Area Trail
Spoonville Trail