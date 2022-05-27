GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Calling all amusement park lovers! Michigan’s Adventure, the region’s largest amusement park, begins its 2022 season for Memorial Day weekend!

According to Michigan’s Adventure staff, opening weekend kicks off Friday, May 27-30, and The Wildwater Adventure opens on June 11. The 2022 season features a variety of improvements and upgrades “filled with family fun and adventure.”

Guests are invited to enjoy the thrill of popular attractions such as Camp Snoopy, Funland Farm, Thunderhawk and the Shivering Timbers.

Additional upgrades guests can expect include:

Updates to Mad Mouse and Corkscrew with new color palettes.

A new dining experience and updated menu at the park’s 50s-themed restaurant, Coasters. The new serving counters and guest seating will elevate service to a higher level of speed and satisfaction.

A completely renovated Corner Store, located near the entrance to the park. New flooring, fixtures, store entrance and merchandise will provide guests with enhanced shopping atmosphere as they choose the perfect souvenir as a memento of their visit.

“Our staff is very excited to welcome guests back for our 2022 season,” says Camille Jourden-Mark, Vice President and General Manager. “Our purpose is to make people happy and we’re looking forward to providing another season of fun and lifelong memories for our guests.”

To learn more about Michigan’s Adventure and its exciting 2022 season, call 231-766-9959, or visit www.miadventure.com for a complete operating schedule of both parks.

(Information provided by Michigan’s Adventure).