GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Menopause and perimenopause are a part of almost every woman’s life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most women between the ages of 45 and 55 experience menopause as “a natural part of biological aging.”

When this life change rolls around, it may feel intimidating and overwhelming to adjust. To provide advice and tips for adjusting to this stage of life, Nisha McKenzie from the Women’s Health Collective joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities for an enlightening conversation.

During the segment, Nisha explains the difference between perimenopause and menopause, common symptoms women may experience, how long symptoms can last, solutions including hormone replacement therapy, and leaves women with the encouraging message to “trust your body.”

Watch the interview featured above to learn more.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)