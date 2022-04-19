GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many people have heard the phrase “laughter is the best medicine.” But, did you know, there’s some truth to it? Laughter is a gift, and health experts have discovered exposure to humor improves mental function, helps individuals cope with grief, and supplies oxygen into the bloodstream. In celebration of the benefits of laughing, AARP Michigan hosted a “Healthy Humorist Joke Contest” recently.

During Tuesday’s (April 19) episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham introduces viewers to the top three winners of the joke contest. The winners share the jokes that have earned them a win and detail how they became interested in telling jokes.

Watch the interview in the video player featured above!

Winners include:

Laura Purol, Healthy Humorist Joke Contest Winner

David Lyzenga, Healthy Humorist Joke Contest Winner

Judy Hocher, Healthy Humorist Joke Contest Winner

