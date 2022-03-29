GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We want to introduce you to another amazing woman from West Michigan! This our last finalist for our Remarkable Women contest that we’ve been highlighting throughout the month of March. Robin was nominated by her daughter for the all the wonderful work she does in her community of Greenville, where she is always looking to help those who need a voice and it shows through the organizations she volunteers for and the people she helps. Her story and her impact truly is remarkable – meet Robin!
Aside from the fact that she is a wonderful mom, she truly is a pillar in our community…it’s important to know that my mom and my dad raised my sister and I to have a sense of volunteerism- to always do what you can for others. Truly, there is nothing she can’t do and there is nothing she won’t do for her community. It takes a special kind of person to be in healthcare and she is the perfect example of a heart to serve. She is the most deserving person I know Every day she goes in to work and doesn’t just work- she serves.-Nominated by Nicole