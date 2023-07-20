GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Check out Maranda’s top picks for this weekend!

1. Gilmore Cars and Characters

If you are looking for some magical and educational fun, then head to the Gilmore Car Museum! This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is Cars and Characters: Princesses and Superheroes on Parade. Get photos of your favorite 16 princesses and superheroes! Enjoy a story time, superhero training and a whole lot more! Learn more about this fun event here.

2. Gerber Baby Festival in Fremont

Taking place this weekend is the National Baby Food Festival in Fremont through Saturday, July 22. Come out and enjoy the fun as there will be a kid’s zone, a baby food eating contest, a beard contest, a children’s parade and more. You can learn more about the full schedule of events and fun here.

3. Engineering STEAM Day at Air Zoo

The Air Zoo is hosting its Engineering STEAM Day on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be plenty of engaging and fun activities. The WMU College of Aviation will teach you how to make a paper airplane. The Air Zoo team will have Keva plank structures, sidewalk chalk and coloring sheets. You can learn more about the free event at the Air Zoo here.

4. Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical

It is the last weekend to check out Disney’s Frozen the Hit Broadway Musical. As part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway Grand Rapids Series, the musical is simply magical. You can learn more about your last chance to catch this magical musical here.

5. Food Truck Fridays Riverside Park

It’s another Food Truck Friday at Riverside Park. Come on out and support local businesses while enjoying delicious food with the community. You can learn more about the event here.

6. Find Waldo in Ada

The Ada Business Association is hosting the Find Waldo Ada Challenge. Hosted by Plumfield Books in Ada. Search local businesses around town to find Waldo. Collect stamps on a card after each one you find and earn prizes along the way. You can learn more information here.

7. Meijer Children’s Garden Science Saturday

Meijer Gardens is featuring Science Saturdays. This Saturday, you can come out at 10:30 a.m. to explore. Learn about Michigan animals, rocks and more. More details about Science Saturday can be found here.

8. Let’s Move! A Kid’s Tram Tour

The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is hosting its fun Tram Tours this Saturday. Learn about the sculptures in the park through this fun interactive tour. Find more details here.

9. Meet the Blandford animals

This Saturday, you can meet the Blandford animals at the Blandford Nature Center. Taking place from 11 a.m. to noon, this is your chance to meet animals, learn their stories and how we can protect them. Registration is required. Learn more about Meet the Blandford Animals, how to register and ticket prices here.

10. Downtown Kayak Rentals

Get ready to have some fun kayaking with rentals from the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation. They offer inexpensive kayak rentals for anyone 10 and older. You can also rent yard games for free. Learn more here.

11. Grand River Walk

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library as they host a Grand River Walk on Saturday July 22. Taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., participants will meet at the Grand River Fish Ladder. The walk is interactive and educational. You can learn more here.

12. Sparta Town and Country Days

The Sparta Town and Country Days are taking place this weekend! Enjoy activities for everyone with great food and fun. There are several activities on both Friday and Saturday. You can learn more about the Sparta Town and Country Days here.

13. Summer Story Time!

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is hosting a Summer Storytime on Saturday, July 22. Join the museum for a free storytime featuring fireworks, picnics and more. Learn more here.

14. Family Frolic at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Family Frolic is taking place at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum on Sunday, July 23, and is free to guests ages 18 and under. The event will feature games, interactive exhibits, raffles and more. You can learn more here.

15. Gran Fiesta de Independencia Colombiana

On Saturday July 22, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. is the Gran Fiesta de Independencia Colombiana. Taking place on Ionia St. between Weston and Oakes. There will be Columbian music, dances, theatre, kids’ activities and food! Learn more here.

16. Baxter United Summer Series

The Baxter United Summer Series is wrapping its series up with its final event this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The theme of this event is Neighborhood BBQ Showdown. There will be games geared for those of all ages. Learn more here.