This weekend’s top picks!

1. John Ball Zoo Opening weekend

It is the opening weekend at John Ball Zoo! They are welcoming some new members to the zoo this year featuring coatis, a two toed sloth and a snow leopard. Also, throughout the zoo you will see beautiful lanterns as they prepare for this year’s Lantern festival in April. You can find more information here.

53rd Annual Sugarbush Festival Blandford Nature Center 3/25

The 53rd annual Sugarbush Festival is taking place this Saturday, March 25th at the Blandford Nature Center. The event takes place from 10am to 2pm. Learn the excitement of how maple syrup is made. Enjoy games, activities and even a petting zoo! You can learn more information about the Sugarbush festival here.

Cars and Characters Gilmore Car Museum 3/25

Join the Gilmore car museum for Cars and Characters this Saturday, March 25th from 11am to 4pm. There will be over 20 characters featuring Princesses, Villains, as well as Superheroes. Get lost in the fun at the Gilmore car museum with superhero and princess training led by the superheroes and princesses plus a lot more. You can find more information about the event here.

Monster Jam Van Andel Arena March 25th and 26th

Monster Jam is coming to Van Andel arena this weekend! You will want to get their early as there are many events happening before the show starts. Enjoy amazing stunts as giant trucks do tricks inside Van Andel Arena. You can find more information about the event here. Note: Tickets are selling quickly. Also be wary of false websites trying to sell tickets to this event.

Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming

It would not be Springtime in West Michigan without a visit to the Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition. At Meijer Gardens you may forget you’re in Michigan as the Lena Meijer tropical conservatory is 85 degrees. Enjoy tropical butterflies from around the world as they fly freely beside you. You can learn more about the Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park here.

Craigs Cruisers

It is always a good time to go to Craigs Cruisers! Especially on the weekends! With so many different attractions to choose from that can easily spell out hours of family fun. They also have you covered when it comes to dinner and lunch as they offer a delicious buffet that features gourmet in house cooking. There are several specials they are running right now so you and your family can have lots of fun and save a bit. You can find more information about their promotions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is a lot of fun and things to learn about at the Grand Rapids Public Musuem. Right now, they are featuring over 10 exhibits. It is easy to get lost in learning at the Grand Rapids Public Musuem. You can learn about the exhibits they are featuring, general admission, as well as other information here.

Saturday Investigations

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting its Saturday investigation this week. his week is Sturgeon Excursion. You can learn about Lake Sturgeon as well as the cultural history of the area to look at the quality of our watershed. You can find more information here.

Allegan Event Saturday Special Family 4 pack

If you are looking for some affordable and active fun this Saturday, then check out Allegan Event. Enjoy and get lost in the biggest indoor ropes course in Michigan. From 5pm to 9pm on Saturdays your family can enjoy a night out including dinner! This special includes 4 premier Combo tickets, A 14” Pizza, a pitcher of pop, cookie, and brownie. You can find more information about Allegan Event and the special here.

Air Zoo

Great ready to explore the wonders of Space and America’s rich aviation history at the Air Zoo. Think like a scientist as you explore many different wonders of space and aerodynamics. You can learn more about all the rides, exhibits and air craft that the Air Zoo has to offer here.

All-Ages Open Studio I’m an artist community studio 3/25/22

Bring the family and get ready to get your creativity flowing at the Open Studio put on by I’m an Artist Community studio. There will be tables with ideas and prompts to get you started with several different art supplies. Open Studio welcomes all ages and skills. You can find more information about this free event here.

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Public Library Ottawa Hills Branch 3/24

The family Storytime at Ottawa Hills Branch Library is taking place this Saturday, March 18th! Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children out ages 0 to 5 years old for a story time. There will be songs, fingerplays and an art activity to engage your child in and help their brain grow! You can find more information about the event here.

Ready, Set, Play! Madison Square Branch 3/25

Get ready! Get Set! Play! The Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch is hosting Ready, Set, Play this Saturday from 11am to 4pm. Using free play helps our children build their social skills, communication, as well as their confidence. This playtime is directed for children ages 0 to 5. You can find more information about the event here.

Meet me at the library! 3/25 West Side Branch

Are you looking for a Playdate? The West Side Branch Library is hosting a family friendly play time from 10:30am to 1pm. There will be refreshments, toys, games and music. You can find more information about the event here.

Meet me at the library! 3/25 Yankee Clipper Branch

Are you looking for a Playdate? The Yankee Clipper Branch Library is hosting a family friendly play time from 10:30am to 1pm. There will be refreshments, toys, games and music. You can find more information about the event here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library is handing out free story time kits. These kits are designed for children from 0 to 5 years old. These kits include a book as well as age-appropriate activities for toddlers and kids. These kits come in both English and Spanish. Their focus is to promote early literacy skills in our children. You can find more information about these free kits here.

Molly of Denali the Traveling Exhibit Series Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to present the Traveling Exhibit Series Molly of Denali. The popular PBS show has visited the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can explore the wonders of Alaska through hands on activities! Check out all the fun and learn more information here.

Wimee’s Dream Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Wimee’s Dream has an exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum! Based off of the hit PBS show, this exhibit allows kids to explore and imagine. Going on now through September, there is plenty of time to see this exhibit. You can find more information about the exhibit here!

Launch Grand Rapids

Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun attractions. From Trampoline courts to attractions, there is hours of fun. They feature fun events on the weekends as well for young adults. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

Cannonsburg Snocross National

The Cannonsburg Snocross National is taking place this weekend! The family friendly event has a tubing hill, vendors and much more! Kids 12 and under are free. You can learn more information here.

2023 Spring Bluebird Festival 3/25

The 2023 Spring Bluebird Festival is taking place on March 25th from 9am to 4:45pm. It is being held at the Prince Conference Center at Calvin University. There will be a guided nature hike, prize drawings and so much more. General admission is free, and you can find more information here.