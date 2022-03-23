GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring has sprung and Spring Break is officially upon us. If you are looking for some family fun ideas to enjoy a West Michigan week long stay-cation then check out Maranda’s 2022 Ultimate Guide to Spring Break fun. Each day, Maranda will be visiting a special, family fun destination that families should be sure to check out! If you’re looking for more ideas check out this complete list of Spring Break fun destinations. Happy Spring Break!

Animals and Nature

Take some time and and get in touch with nature this Spring Break. The weather has been beautiful which means flowers are blooming and Michigan is going to turn green once again.Take this week long stay-cation as an opportunity to explore new park, visit the lakeshore, meet new animals at the zoo or even take park in some special spring break camps hosted by some very special West Michigan parks.

Indoor Fun

For the rainy Spring days there are some great indoor attractions that are sure to keep your family entertained all spring break long. From movies to trampoline parks, to swimming lessons or bowling there is plenty of fun to go around.

Museums

Keep the learning going this Spring Break with some fun for the family at any of these great West Michigan Museums. Learn about history through new exhibitions and experience all kinds of fun STEAM activities. There is something for the whole family so check out these great museums this Spring Break.

Arts & Crafting

Get creative this Spring Break with all kinds of arts and crafts fun. From pottery to candle making their is something for everyone. Start off this new season by bringing something colorful into your life and expressing your creative side.