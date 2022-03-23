GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring has sprung and Spring Break is officially upon us. If you are looking for some family fun ideas to enjoy a West Michigan week long stay-cation then check out Maranda’s 2022 Ultimate Guide to Spring Break fun. Each day, Maranda will be visiting a special, family fun destination that families should be sure to check out! If you’re looking for more ideas check out this complete list of Spring Break fun destinations. Happy Spring Break!
Animals and Nature
Take some time and and get in touch with nature this Spring Break. The weather has been beautiful which means flowers are blooming and Michigan is going to turn green once again.Take this week long stay-cation as an opportunity to explore new park, visit the lakeshore, meet new animals at the zoo or even take park in some special spring break camps hosted by some very special West Michigan parks.
Experience all kinds of fun at John Ball Zoo this Spring Break. The Animals are once again ready to welcome guests to the zoo. While you’re there check out some new things including baby monkeys and their new Washed Ashore exhibit.
Blandford Nature center has all kinds of outdoor fun for your family to enjoy. Check out their events calendar for special spring break offerings.
Check out Frugthaven Farms this spring break. They have great outdoor spaces to enjoy the springtime weather. While you’re there enjoy some delicious treats and coffee.
Karin’s Horse Connection and Legacy Stables
If you are looking to horse around this spring break then check out Legacy Stables. Register for some riding lessors or even a one-time ride.
Frederik Meijer Gardens has all kinds of happening over Spring Break that your whole family can enjoy including butterflies are blooming. Their is alsos something fun to experience at the gardens. Be sure to check out some of their special spring break classes and activities.
Kalamazoo Nature Center always has something fun to see and do. It is the best time to explorer nature as everything is coming into bloom. Check out some special Spring Break activities by visiting their website.
Leila Arboretum Society has great nature-based attractions for you and your family including disc golf, a 365 Urban Farm, a fantasy forest and more.
If your kids are looking to learn how to ride a bike this Spring Break join local law enforcement at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rivertown Crossing Mall for fun lessons on riding safely. Plus, don’t miss out on the free bike raffle.
Check out the Critter Barn in Zeeland this Spring Break. They have all kids of outdoor, animal fun for families. Meet the new babies at the farm at their Spring Fling event taking place this Spring Break.
Outdoor Discovery is the Ultimate destination for Spring Break fun with multiple Spring Break Camp opportunities for all ages. Check out the registration on their website now.
Check out Hudsonville Nature Center with your family this Spring Break. Enjoy this 76-acre nature preserve of woodlands, prairies and wetlands that offers hiking trails, lookouts, wild flowers and picnic areas.
Kalamazoo Parks Field Trip Fest
Kalamazoo Parks are hosting a fun field trip fest that will host tons of fun for kids. Spring Breakers will have the chance to participate in creative activities, games, and exciting field trips. Register now before spaces fill up.
Indoor Fun
For the rainy Spring days there are some great indoor attractions that are sure to keep your family entertained all spring break long. From movies to trampoline parks, to swimming lessons or bowling there is plenty of fun to go around.
Craig’s Cruisers is the place where fun never end and they definitely do not disappoint over Spring Break. Check out their Spring Break wristband days by visiting their website.
Grand Rapids Ballet Spring Break for Kids | Little Red Riding Hood
If your kids love dance, specifically ballet they will love the Grand Rapids Ballet production of Little Red Riding Hood. This special Spring Break production tells the classic story of Little Red. Check out tickets on their website.
Allegan Events has special hours for their Spring Break guests. Book your visit online and check out their website to see all of the fun that they are bringing.
Make a splash this Spring Break at Holland Aquatics. Check out their website for pool and splash zone schedules.
Kalamazoo Civic Theater Spring Break Day Camp
Learn the ropes of an actor in the Kalamazoo Civic Theater Spring Break Camp. Campers learn and perform their very own productions. Register online while spaces are still available.
Soaring Eagle All Star Spring Break
BattleGR is inviting kids to spend the day playing Laser Tag, Archery Tag, Dodgeball, Yard Games, and More. All spring break long you can enjoy their Spring Break Day camps where lunch and fun are all included. Register online NOW!
If you’re looking for some family bowling fun, Sherman Bowling Center has got you covered this Spring break.
Air Zoo will be hosting most of their Spring Break activities the last week of March, but they have fun activities year round for your whole family to check out including their Super Science Floor Show.
Bounce into a good time this Spring Break at Rebounderz. They have all kinds of jumping fun for all ages. check out their hours and ticketing on their website.
Bricks 4 Kidz is a great Spring Break destination for those who like to think outside the box. Check out some of their camps that offer STEAM activities and virtual reality Activities.
If you’re looking to make a trip east, check out the largest outlet mall in Michigan, Great Lakes Crossing. Not only do they have tons of great shops and food, they have several attractions for your family to enjoy.
Tarry Hall Roller Rink Spring Break Skate
Lace up those roller skates and hit the rink. This Spring Break Terry Roller Hall is welcoming all families for some roller rink fun that you cannot miss!
Experience a new reality at Amped Virtual Reality this spring break. Enjoy all kinds of games for all ages.
Hudsonville Lanes has some fun for your family this Spring Break. Check out their free $10 bowling certificate online today, plus enjoy their Cosmic Bowling Fridays for just $9.
All kinds of playtime fun can be found at Catch Air Grand Rapids this Spring Break. Check out their hours on their website.
YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is offering all kinds of great fun for Spring Break including a Spring Break Pass that allows you access to their facilities at a discounted rate all week. Plus check out some of their fun classes and other Spring Break activities for all ages.
Celebration Cinema is always a great time for families. They have some great movies showing for Spring Break and if you are looking to save some money, check out their Flicks Family Films series where kids under 12 can watch for FREE!
Grand Rapids Comic Con Spring Fling
It is that time of year where all of your favorite superheroes and comic book characters head to Grand Rapids for the 2022 Comic Con Spring Fling. Check out all of the activities that they have to offer over Spring Break.
Hit the ice this Spring Break at Patterson Ice. they have several open skate times that the whole family can enjoy!
Enjoy public skates all week long at Rollxscape this spring break. The roller skating fun will not end. Bring everyone out for some fun at Rollxscape.
If you’re looking for some family bowling fun, Northland Lanes has got you covered this Spring break.
Enjoy more hours of bowling at BAM! Entertainment Center. They have extended hours just for Spring Break. Plus, they are a part of the Kids Bowl Free program which means the bowling fun can continue after spring break! Check out how to register for this program starting April 18.
Museums
Keep the learning going this Spring Break with some fun for the family at any of these great West Michigan Museums. Learn about history through new exhibitions and experience all kinds of fun STEAM activities. There is something for the whole family so check out these great museums this Spring Break.
Grand Rapids Public Museum has all kinds of great things for your family to experience this Spring Break. From their three floors of core exhibits to their new exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs that will having you walking or flying with dinosaurs.
Grand Rapids children’s Museum
Spring Break Bonanza is heading to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Families can enjoy a week full of special performances, presentations, and all the museum fun!
UICA has great fun for families including some free activities. This includes their Manufactured Narratives + The Way Forward exhibit.
If you’re looking for a unique art experience head to the Muskegon Museum of Art for MiniARTure Golf. This fun exhibit offers 9 holes of putt putt golf that are a continuation of their permanent art collection.
Kalamazoo Institute of the Arts
KIA is offering great Spring Break fun to regular admission to spring break camps, you are sure to enjoy something fun.
The Circus is Coming to Town at the Curious Kids Museum. Enjoy some Circus Themed, STEM based fun for kids of all ages all Spring Break long.
If you’re looking to take an extra fun trip to the East Side of the state check out the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. Enjoy one of their current Spring exhibits all about Apollo 11.
Lakeshore Museum from Center is offering some Fun for Families this Spring Break including Mini Camps and April Saturdays. Check it out!
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum
Walk through history at the Gerald R. Ford Museum this Spring Break. They have great exhibits that will have you learning all about President Ford and his life.
Experience Holland Museum’s current collection this Spring Break. This includes more than 90,000 artifacts of everything from art, books, coins, dolls, stamps and quilts.
Coopersville Farm Museum Kids Crafts Critters Saturday
Coopersville Farm Museum is always full of something fun. Check out their Kids Crafts and Critters event that offers something fun for all ages or even check out their family Jam Night over spring break.
Take a drive back through history as you and your family can check out all kinds of vintage cars and engines at the Gilmore Car Museum this Spring Break.
If you’re looking for an affordable way to spend Spring Break check out the Grand Rapids Art Museum on Tuesday and Thursdays during their Discount Days. Enjoy their art collection completely free!
Arts & Crafting
Get creative this Spring Break with all kinds of arts and crafts fun. From pottery to candle making their is something for everyone. Start off this new season by bringing something colorful into your life and expressing your creative side.
Create your own fragrance and candle at Kalamazoo Candle Company. Concoct your original scent and they pour your very own candle to take home.
Wax Poetic will have you create your very own candle from the basics. spend time smelling all of the basic scents to create your signature smell. Choose your container and name your candle, then pour!
Try your hand at the potter’s wheel. Get your hands dirty this spring break and create your very own pottery at the Mud Room.
Head to Byron Township Community Center Tuesday, April 5th for their Kids on Canvas event. Experience using mixed mediums and create something beautiful.
Accidental Art Pottery Painting
Paint some pottery this spring break. If you’re not looking to get your hands dirty at the potter’s wheel but you want to create something special check out Accidental Art Pottery Painting.
Paint a Pot in Holland is excited to welcome you and your family this Spring Break for some craft fun. Check out their website for hours, reservations and more information.
Kid Create Studio Spring Break
Kids Create Studio is welcoming families to be creative this spring break with some fun art projects. take a look at their website to check out their class options.
Paint your own pottery at Art Bayou. Create something beautiful this spring break!
Check out Glass Art Kalamazoo for this unique art experience. Whether you want to learn the basics in person or take a small craft home to complete on your own they have something for you.