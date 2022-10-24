Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Meijer makes Halloween easy for everyone, no matter what you are looking for! Meijer offers a wide and affordable variety of Halloween costumes and decorations and this year they are adding accessible, adaptive children costumes to their wide selection. Adaptive costumes come in assorted sizes and feature costumes such as an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton, and a witch. Each of the costumes was designed to be accessible, featuring Velcro, magnets and pull tabs instead of zippers on the costumes. There are secret pockets and hook and loop openings for children with arm and leg braces.

Meijer currently offers more than 100 costumes options that range anywhere from $4.99 to $44.99. You can find all the popular and latest trending costumes for your kids as well as teens and adults. Meijer strives to represent and support each of its customers “We aim for our stores to be a welcoming and supportive environment where every customer sees themselves reflected in our team and their needs are met in our products. “Said Ryan Yarnell, Seasonal Décor buyer for Meijer. Adding adaptive costumes was just another way Meijer helps to make sure everyone can celebrate Halloween this year.

All that Halloween costume shopping can work up an appetite and Meijer has you covered when it comes to healthy and fun recipes this year. Below is a fun recipe Meijer Registered Dietitian Beth Eggleston showed us how to make, best of all everything you need is at Meijer. You can make your Halloween snack board as festive as you want, by adding candy eyes to fruits and sprinkling in other fun ideas. Below are the recommended fruits and dips you will need for your snack board. Beth got her recipe from Healthy Family Project which has lots of fun and healthy recipes.

