GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids offers fantastic summer camps at Camp Manitou-Lin. They understand the importance of summer camp to aid in children’s development. The YMCA provides day and night camp options encouraging every child attending this summer to have fun discovering “the wonders of the outdoors.” And the best part? Registration is still open. Learn more about its camp offerings here.

What makes summer camp unique at Camp Manitou-Lin is the passion of the camp counselors and staff. These dedicated individuals inspire our children to be their best.

The YMCA embodies a “no child turned away” motto, and they believe summer camp truly levels the playing field for kids. The YMCA offers a safe space where kids can be themselves and thrive. They also provide a bus service bringing in kids from Grand Rapids daily. There is no barrier for kids to attend camp at the YMCA.

Sponsor The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids