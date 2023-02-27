GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The YMCA of Grand Rapids is offering a variety of outdoor activities at their Manitou-Lin Day and horse camp. Through activities like Archery, Arts and Crafts, Ropes Courses and Water Sports Campers can learn Honesty, Respect, Caring, Responsibility, and Inclusion. Manitou-Lin provides programs to children in kindergarten all the way to eleventh grade.

Although Camp is 30 minutes out of Grand Rapids, the Y has you covered with 6 different bus sites to drop children off at. Away from their phones and in the great outdoors, they conquer the challenge of making new friends. Their counselors will help them to develop important life skills like responsibility and independence.

On the topic of counselors, Manitou-Lin is looking for leaders to work this summer. They have counselors from West Michigan all the way to Europe. If you are in the search for a fun summer, new friends, you can learn more about becoming a counselor here.

