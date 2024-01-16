GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Winter may be in full effect, but the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids offers thrilling ways for families to come together and have fun indoors!

Whether your goal is to create new memories with loved ones, bond through engaging activities, or stay active during the colder months, the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids has something for everyone.

“We have so much to offer, I don’t even know where to begin,” said Kristen Maat from the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids. “We’ve got a lot of things going on here.”

These offerings include group fitness classes, basketball courts, cardio equipment, a family pool and hot tub, sports and dance classes, hiking trails (Wolverine Worldwide Family YMCA), a kids’ zone, a teen’s zone and much more.

With eight locations in the Greater Grand Rapids area, the YMCA is ensuring families, individuals, and the community have access to resources that aid in building stronger and healthier lives for years to come.

“We always have a positive experience when we come,” Lauren, a local mom and YMCA member for six years, said. “I love coming to the Y with my family. There’s an option for everybody.”

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids accepts new members all year round. To learn more, visit www.grymca.org.

