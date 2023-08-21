GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — There’s a great camp in West Michigan that is specifically geared toward kids who stutter. Camp Shout Out offers a one-week program for youth who stutter and connect them with experts in stuttering, speech-language pathologists and a dedicated staff. Many of the camp counselors and volunteers have been past Camp Shout Out campers.

The camp offers guided activities to help encourage each participant to grow as an individual and communicator while engaging in motivating, positive and natural interactive activities.

We stopped by Camp Shout Out in Middleville to talk to some of the participants and staff about why this camp is so special.

Sponsored by YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.