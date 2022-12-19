Winter Break is here and there is so much fun and affordable events taking place! See below for a list of fun activities taking place!

LMCU Ball Park

There are a lot of fun Christmas themed events that your friends and family can enjoy at LMCU Ball park!

Christmas Lite Show

The Christmas Lite show at the West Michigan White Caps is going on now through December 31st! Enjoy West Michigan’s largest lite show as it is back for its 25th year. There are over 2 miles of lights, displays, tunnels and more! You can find more information and ticket prices here.

Memory Lane Train

The Memory Lane Train rides are going on now through December 31st! Enjoy a train ride through the Christmas lights. Train rides last about 30 minutes. The train runs regardless of what the weather is outside so please dress accordingly. You can find more details about ticket prices, departure times and other information here.

The Santa House December 21st, 22nd, 23rd

Come visit with Santa at The Santa House. Enjoy a free visit with Santa as well as free hot cocoa. It costs 12 dollars to take a picture with Santa using your own device. All proceeds will go to the Grand Rapids Veteran’s Home. You can also have the chance to drop off your letters for Santa. You can find more details here.

Aquinas College Christmas Lights Display

Aquinas has decorated their beautiful campus into a winter wonderland. Drive or walk-through campus and enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights. The lights will be on full display now through January 4th. You can find more information here.

Critter Barn Live Nativity and Winter Fun on the Farm

You can celebrate Christmas this year by heading to the Critter Barn and by experiencing the Live Nativity they have in their big red barn. There will be live animals, shepherds, photographs and more. You can find ticket and event information here. The live nativity goes on now through the 29th of December.

Grand Rapids Griffins Games

There are some chances to catch the Grand Rapids Griffins at home before the New Year!

Below are the scheduled home games the Griffins have, as well as times and promotions:

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Cleveland Monsters– December 23rd-7PM

Promotions: Pepsi reading goals redemption date, $2 Beers and $2 Hot dogs

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Milwaukee Admirals– December 31st– 6PM

Promotions: 25th Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration, Post-game Fireworks, Post Game open skate

You can find more information as well as ticket pricing here.

Snowflake Break Grand Rapids Public Museum

Snowflake Break sessions at the Grand Rapids Public Museum are taking place this winter break. There are 4 different sessions Nature’s Palette, Holiday Traditions, Lego Bricks Masters, Space: Exploring Space.

Below are the dates for each of the sessions:

Nature’s Palette 12/19-1:30pm, 12/27 9am

Lego Bricks Masters 12/20- 1:30pm, 12/28 9am

Holiday Traditions 12/21- 1:30pm, 12/29 9am

Space: Exploring Space 12/22-1:30pm, 12/30 9am

You can find more information about the Snowflake Break Sessions here.

Wintertime Walks-Frederik Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Winter walks in the Children’s Garden. Bundle up and explore many different themes as walks go on now through the end of December. See below for a list of walk dates and times.

December 23rd-11:15am-11:45 am

December 24th-11:15am-11:45 am

December 30th -11:15am-11:45 am

December 31st -11:15am-11:45 am

You can find more information and the Wintertime walks at Frederik Meijer Gardens here.

ll have a chance to meet Santa. There are other activities and holiday fun for you to explore. You can find more information about the activities as well as ticket prices and times here.

Seasonal Light Experience at Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

New to this year’s annual University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas and Holiday traditions exhibition is the seasonal light experience. Be sure to bundle up as the amazing light show takes place outside at the amphitheater and lasts 20 minutes. Warm up with available drinks for purchase. You can find more information about the amazing light show here.

University of Michigan Health-West: Christmas and Holiday Traditions Exhibit-Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Going on now the University of Michigan Health-West presents its Christmas and Holiday traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens and sculpture park. There are 46 unique displays that showcase how different cultures around the world celebrate the holidays. Meijer Gardens is open December 19-23, and December 26th to the 30th until 9pm. You can find more information about the exhibit as well as admission here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

If you are looking for an educational and scary experience about the history of Grand Rapids than the Grand Rapids Ghost Tours are for you. Explore Grand Rapids Haunted and scary history and learn about several haunted places in the area. This is a family event, and you can find more information about tickets and the tour here.

Self-Guided Tours at the Kent County Recycling Center 12/19/22

Learn everything recycling and watch as workers and machines sort recycling in front of you. There will be games and activities such as creating upcycled crafts as you learn ways to reimagine waste. All ages are welcome, and the event is free. Closed toed shoes are required. The tour takes place from 12pm to 4pm. You can find more information here.

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley Grand Rapids

The BYOB Trolley is up and running! It passes by all of the fun Christmas and holiday decorations that the city of Grand Rapids features. Enjoy a festive ride throughout Grand Rapids starting at Founder’s Brewery. You can find more information about the Trolley here.

Chanukah Lighting on Calder Plaza December 18th-25th

Enjoy an evening with the Chabad House of Western Michigan. The event is free and is a fun way to celebrate Chanukah. You can find more information here.

Let It Snow! Planetarium Show Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Let it snow festive light show is going on now through January 2nd! Enjoy a fun and festive light show that features holiday classics from artists Frank Sinatra, Chuck Berry and Burl Ives to name a few, as well as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The show plays Saturdays and Sundays only, with one showing at 12pm and another at 4pm. Planetarium shows are not included with general admission, and you can find more information here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library

If you are looking for something to keep your little ones occupied over the holiday season, then make sure to stop by the Grand Rapids Public Libraries main branch. They are offering free Storytime Kits that are designed for kids age range birth to 5 years old. They are free and can be picked up at any Grand Rapids Public Library location while supplies last. You can find more information here.

The Power of Poison Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you have not already had time to check out the Grand Rapid Public Museum’s exhibit The Power of Poison, there is still time as the exhibit is still open. Explore the history of poison and how scientist have used it over the course of history. Also check out creepy creatures that are poisonous. You can find more information about the event here.

Winter Break at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum

GiftWorks!

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is hosting Giftworks this winter break. Each day kid will be able to make a new handmade project. The classes are free with museum admission and programs are available while supplies last. You can find more information about Giftworks here. Below are the class schedule:

Create Spice Dough Ornaments December 18th and 19th

Make a Birdfeeder December 20th and 21st

Create a Shrinky Dink Keychain December 22nd and 23rd

Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum Special Activities and Performers

Below is a list of activities and events that the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Musuem is hosting over Winter Break.

Monday December 26

10 am TBD

1-2 pm Dancespire Dance Party

Tuesday December 27

10-11 am E’lla Webber Fine Art

12-2 pm Drawing Party with Cynthia

1-2 pm Dancespire Dance Party

Wednesday December 28

10-11 am Maceik the Magician Magic Show

1-2 pm Gymco Obstacle Course

Thursday December 29

10-11 am E’lla Webber Fine Art

1-2 pm Maciek the Magician Magic Show

New Year’s Early Eve- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum December 30th 4pm -6pm

Tickets are available to purchase now for the children’s museum’s annual New Year’s Early Eve celebration. There will be plenty of fun and festive activities. The Museum will be open on the 30th from 9am to 3pm and then at 4 pm it will reopen for this extra fun celebration with a confetti ball drop at 5:30pm. There will be a DJ, live performers, party hats, confetti and more. You can find more information about the event as well as ticket prices here.

CoCoMelon Live! December 20th 6pm DeVos Performance Hall

CoComelon Live! JJ” S Journey is coming to the DeVos Performance Hall on December 20th at 6pm. The performance is an unforgettable adventure that parents and kids alike will enjoy. This performance will have the whole family out of their seats and dancing. Each stop on JJ’s journey is full of magical effects and special music. You can find more information about the performance here as well as where to buy tickets.

Cocoa and Candy Canes Peppino’s Lake Michigan Dr location December 21st 5pm to 8pm

Come on out to Peppino’s on Lake Michigan Drive on December 21st from 5pm to 8pm to meet Santa. There will be ornament decorating, a Christmas dinner buffet, and a Hot cocoa bar. Reservations are encouraged, you can find more information about the event here.

Great Lakes Invitational Van Andel Arena December 27th and 28th

The 57th Annual Great Lakes Invitational is taking place on Tuesday December 27th and Wednesday December 28th. The invitational kicks off between Michigan tech and Western Michigan University at 3:30pm, followed by Michigan State vs Ferris Sate at 7pm. The championship game will be played on Wednesday at 7pm. For more information as well as ticket prices you can find more information here.

Michigan Makers Fresh Thyme Farmers Market December 29th

The Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is hosting their Michigan Makers event on December 29th from 11am to 2pm. Be able to sample products from local vendors. The event is free, and you can find more information here.

Glow Stick Night in Ada Village December 31st

You can celebrate the New Year in a glowing new way! Visit the Ada Village and see the glow sticks lighting the way! The event takes place on December 31st from 4pm to 7pm. Collect glow sticks and have your face painted to glow in black light. You can find more information about the event here.

New Year’s Eve Pre-Party Allegan Event December 31st, 2022

Enjoy a family friendly New Year’s Eve before the ball drops! Allegan Event houses the largest indoor adventure ropes course! They also have zip rails, climbing walls, an arcade, food, drinks, and more! The event goes from 5pm to 10pm. You can find more information about the event as well as ticket pricing here.

The Grand Rapids Gold January 2nd, 3rd,5th,8th

The Grand Rapids Gold are home on January 2nd at 7pm against the Delaware Blue Coats. They are also home against the Blue Coats on January 3rd, at 7pm. They take a pause and then play the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on January 5th at 7pm. They start another home stretch on January 8th at 3pm verses the Maine Celtics. You can find more information about the Grand Rapids Gold as well as ticket information here.

Ready for Reindeer Kent District Library-East Grand Rapids Branch December 19th at 6:30 pm

Come join the Kent District Library on December 19th at 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm to meet Santa’s reindeer. Dress warm and don’t forget to bring your camera! You can find more information about the event here.