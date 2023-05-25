GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Maranda had so much fun celebrating Kids’ Day at LMCU Ballpark with the West Michigan Whitecaps. Thousands of kids came to the park for a special day of fun. You could feel the energy at the park as many kids were experiencing their very first Whitecaps game. There were many school groups in attendance, including a group from Coit Elementary School that joined the festivities as a reward for participating in their school’s March reading program.

Did you know if it is your first time watching the Whitecaps, you can get a special certificate to commemorate it? All you have to do is go to guest services to receive your certificate. Even if you are not a baseball fan, there is so much fun to enjoy at the ballpark.

There are a lot of fun promotions happening this summer. For instance, if you have a dog, keep your eye out for the Whitecaps’ dog days.

If your child wants to dress up as a princess, there is a princess night this upcoming Friday. There will be a special post-game dance on the field that you can purchase a ticket to for the event. Learn more here.

Sunday, May 28, is Military Appreciation Night as well as the Corewell Family Health Days. Kids get the chance to run the bases, get autographs, and the first 1,000 kids eat for free. You can learn more here.

A tip to note for this season if you are planning a trip to the ballpark is to purchase your tickets in advance. You may notice that the lawn area on the third base side is no longer there due to the ballpark renovations announced earlier this year. Tickets are more limited, so make sure you don’t miss out. You can find more information about the Whitecaps full season schedule here.

