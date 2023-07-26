GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Today was Super Splash Day at the LMCU Ballpark with the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Meijer Hometown Playground was transformed into a waterpark. Families came in bathing suits, having fun, playing and cooling off from the summer heat. Super Splash Day is just one of several fun promotions the West Michigan Whitecaps host all summer long.

This Friday, the Whitecaps are hosting a Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night at the ballpark. Meet Chase and Syke in person with a special meet and greet. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Chase Bobblehead. You can learn more about Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night and how to purchase tickets here.

