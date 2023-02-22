GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The YMCA and the West Michigan Whitecaps are working together to support youth baseball right here in Grand Rapids. With the help of LMCU who is also partnering with the Ted Raspberry league, they are helping make baseball and softball accessible to kids in Grand Rapids. The Give-a-Glove program works directly with the Ted Raspberry Youth league to give kids the opportunity to try baseball and softball. Some for the very first time. One of the coolest aspects is that these children can keep the gloves at the end of the season. Not only does this program provide access to baseball and softball for these kids but it also helps create a love for baseball, softball and staying active.

The West Michigan Whitecaps understands the importance of youth’s involvement in sports. Youth sports help create friendships, build social and leadership skills, as well as encourage a lifelong appreciation for sports and being active. This year’s goal for the Give-a-Glove program is to collect 500 gloves for kids to be able to keep those gloves at the end of the year. You can donate the gloves throughout the season at Whitecaps games and right now at all YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids locations.

If you needed a reason to donate a glove to the cause the Whitecaps are offering tickets to a Whitecaps Game. The YMCA is also offering day passes for donating. You can find more information about how to donate, the gloves they are looking for, and the incentives here.

