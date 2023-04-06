GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a big day for the West Michigan Whitecaps, not only is it Opening Day but the team is celebrating its 30th anniversary season. To celebrate, the Whitecaps are hosting over 30 theme nights and a full schedule of promotions for fans throughout the season.

There will be a new Friday promotion, called Flashback Fry-days, where reserved seat pricing will flash back to $12.50, there will be a featured flashback food item and the team will wear specialty jerseys. In addition, there will be three fan-favorite alternate-identity promotions throughout the season: Las Calaveras de West Michigan (June 10, July 30, September 8), Grand Rapids Dam Breakers (July 29) and Beer City Bung Hammers (August 18).

A trip to the ballpark isn’t complete without visiting the concessions. Not only are fan favorites such as the Firecracker Dog available but there are gluten-free and vegan options for those with dietary restrictions and needs.

For Opening Day, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Whitecaps 30th anniversary trucker hat. For pregame entertainment, fans can enjoy music from the Dixieland Band. Come out to cheer on the West Michigan Whitecaps at the game tonight at 6:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Check out the 2023 Season Schedule, get tickets to the games and check out the promotions and season packages, all at MILB.com/West-Michigan!

