GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for another grand slam season and you can get your single game tickets TODAY at 10AM! You can check out all of the fun promotional days that are at-bat this season by clicking here for the West Michigan Whitecaps Promotional Calendar. Don’t miss any of the “Made in Michigan” home games that will feature Michigan’s celebrity athletes or any of the other fun themed games!

The Whitecaps Home Opener is Tuesday, April 12th at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark

Game schedule is available here. The promotions schedule is available here.