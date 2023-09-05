GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a big week for the West Michigan Whitecaps! This Tuesday through Sunday, baseball fans, families, and the entire community are invited to LMCU Ballpark to participate in fun daily promotions and, most importantly, cheer on the Whitecaps as they compete to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: “Dog Day”

Game starts at 6:35 p.m.

It’s Dog Day at the park, with loads of fun in store for our four-legged friends. There will be pools filled with water, cooling stations for dogs to play in, fresh water bowls to help them stay hydrated in the warm weather and a concession with pup cups! Fans can also enjoy $1 hotdogs.

Tuesday is also “Bulletin Tuesday”. According to the Whitecaps, guests can show a worship or community bulletin to get half-off all bowl seats. (Redeem at the box office by calling or visiting in person).

Wednesday, Sept. 6: “Yooper Day”

Game starts at 6:35 p.m.

It’s 9-0-6 Day, meaning it’s time to celebrate all things U.P.!

For $25, get a ticket to the game and a U.P./Whitecaps hat. A limited number of hats are available. Fans 50 and older can also enjoy the Whitecaps’ Silver Slugger promotion, where they will receive half-off all bowl seats, including premium seats, by showing their ID. The Whitecaps will also host fun activities such as a “Build a Pasty” race on the field.

Thursday, Sept. 7: “Dueling Pianos Night”

Game starts at 6:35 p.m.

Don’t miss out on the last “Dueling Pianos Night.” Sing and dance along to music played by the Main Street dueling pianos! This Thursday, guests can also enjoy the “Michigan Army National Guard Thrifty Thursday,” offering half-off a reserved or lawn seat ticket with the show of a college or military ID at the box office. Beer, Pepsi products and hot dogs will also be $3.

Friday, Sept. 8: “Las Calaveras de West Michigan”

Game starts at 6:35 p.m.

Now in its fourth year, join the West Michigan Whitecaps in “celebrating the Hispanic/Latino culture and the influence it has had on America’s pastime.”

“Las Calaveras de West Michigan” features a Brayan Peña bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gate, great entertainment and activities, themed foods, and free coupons for Cosmic fries after the game if the Whitecaps win as part of “HopCat FryDay.”

Saturday, Sept. 9: “Prospect Series Bobblehead: Gregory Soto”

Game starts at 7:05 p.m.

How would you like to receive a Gregory Soto bobblehead? Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gate to snag one! Following the game, stick around to enjoy a spectacular fireworks show!

Sunday, Sept. 10: “Bluey & Bingo Meet & Greet”

Game starts at 2 p.m.

This Sunday is Grandparents Day! It’s also the Whitecaps’ last family day of the season, and Bluey & Bingo are joining in on the fun! Kids can enjoy a special meet and greet and pre-game autographs. The first 1,000 kids through the gate will also eat free, and following the game, kids can roam free on the bases.

