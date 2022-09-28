GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Ballerinas and Biggby Coffee graced ArtPrize today at Rosa Parks Circle. Fall is officially here, and you can feel the chill in the air, but don’t worry because Biggby coffee has a lineup of fall favorites that are sure to warm you up this time of year. Available now is their popular pumpkin spice latte, Caramel Apple Cider, and their Sweet Foam Pumpkin cold brew. Biggby is also brightening up the community with their B the One Walk/Run that is taking place on October 9th at Millennium Park. The Walk/Run is for all ages and all proceeds go to iUnderstand Love Heals which helps offer compassion and comfort to those affected by suicide or a mental health illness.

Care Ballet is celebrating their 30th anniversary this weekend with their showing of Cinderella. The nonprofit organizations mission is to get youth involved in dance. The ballet is for kids by kids, and all productions run just an hour long which is the perfect time length for the attention span of a child. The program offers members many mentorship opportunities on and off the stage. CARE Ballet also helps the community through their outreach program. They go to schools with underserved populations and teaches them about dance and theatre, then they put on a performance for the kids. Both Biggby and CARE Ballet not only make the everyday lives of those who they interact with daily better but also the community through their outreach programs.

