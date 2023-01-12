This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1. Ice Cream Challenge Air Zoo

The 2023 Ice Cream challenge at the Air Zoo is taking place this Saturday from 11am-3pm. Enjoy tasting several delicious flavors and vote for your favorite to see who wins the golden cone this year. Also learn a thing or two because this ice cream is made using liquid nitrogen! You can find more information here.

2. GR Camper, Travel and RV Show at DeVos Place

The Grand Rapids camper, travel and RV show is taking place this weekend at the DeVos place! Enjoy looking at 100s of RVs as a dozen of West Michigan RV dealers come out to the show. You can find more information about the RV show here.

3. Grand Rapids Symphony Ferdinahd Forest Hills Fine Arts

On January 14th at Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, the Grand Rapids Symphony will be putting on a special performance of Ferdinand the bull. This popular story is sure to bring joy to everyone. You can find more information about the concert and admission here.

4.Final weekend for the Jim Henson exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum

This is the final weekend to see all of the magic of Jim Henson and his Muppets at the Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited. See the real-life puppets, learn about Jim Henson and so much more. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

Enjoy ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids daily through February. Admission is $2 for youth under 17 and $4 for those 18 and older. Best of all, rentals are included in admission! You can find more information here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library

If you are looking for something to keep your little ones occupied over the holiday season, then make sure to stop by the Grand Rapids Public Libraries main branch. They are offering free Storytime Kits that are designed for kids age range birth to 5 years old. They are free and can be picked up at any Grand Rapids Public Library location while supplies last. You can find more information here.

The Power of Poison Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you have not already had time to check out the Grand Rapid Public Museum’s exhibit The Power of Poison, there is still time as the exhibit is still open. Explore the history of poison and how scientist have used it over the course of history. Also check out creepy creatures that are poisonous. You can find more information about the event here.

Tarzan 1/13-1/15

If you love the Disney classic Tarzan then you won’t want to miss out on stageGR performances, taking place January 13-15th. You can find more information about ticket prices, show times, and more about the play here.

Winter Lights Walking Trail

The Winter Lights Walking trail is taking place now through January 31st. Located in the Winter Wonderland in Ada Village! There are more than 25,000 lights that are lining Ada Drive and further. The loop is under a mile and perfect for the whole family. You can find more information here.

Mindstorm Saturdays 1/14/23 Grand Rapids Public Library

Mindstorm Saturdays is taking place this Saturday at the Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch. If you have a child 10 and up, they will get the chance to explore robotics with the Forest Hills robotics team. The event is free, and you can find more information here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Vs. Iowa Wild 1/13/2023

The Grand Rapids Griffins play against the Iowa wild this Friday January 13th at 7pm! It is Salute to Badges Night presented by Pro-Tech Heating and Cooling as well as $2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs. You can find more information about the game, promotions and ticket pricing here.

Meet The Blandford Animals January 14th 11am-12pm

Have you ever wanted to meet some real live animals? The Blandford Nature Center is hosting a Meet the Blandford Animals. Learn about each of the animals’ species as well as efforts to protect the wildlife. Pre-registration for the event is required. You can find more information about the event here as well as admission prices.