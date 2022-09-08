Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest September 9th-10th The Wayland Balloonfest it back after a very successful first year in 2021. Enjoy plenty of cool and colorful hot air balloons as well as live music, a kid carnival, vendor shows, balloon twisting, a vintage baseball game and so much more. You can find a complete schedule of events and ticket information here.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain-Pixar themed music-September 10th Catch a magical night full of music from the best Pixar films at the Grand Have Musical Fountain. Enjoy water, color and light that synchronizes with popular Pixar films. For more information you can check out the musical fountain’s website here.

Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers- September 11th This Sunday is national Grandparents day and Craig’s Cruisers is inviting Grandma and Grandpa to come out for a free round if mini golf at all 4 of their locations. You can find out more information here.

Youth Day at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds- September 10th Kids will get to enjoy a unique educational; experience from several different groups. There will be activities including rock climbing, fishing, and looking at reptiles. You can find out more information here.

More fun weekend events

Autumn Goat Hikes-September 9th

Dreamgoats in Ada, Michigan is hosting reoccurring Autumn Goat Hikes. This Friday you can spend an hour hiking with a heard of 13 goats. Make sure you wear long pants and closed toes shoes while hiking. Kids 2 and under are free. You can find out more information about tickets and the goat hikes here.

Anishinabek: The people of this place Grand Rapids Public Musuem

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is currently featuring the exhibit “Anishinabek: The people of this place”. Did you know that relatives of the Ottawa, Potawatomi and Chippewa still live in West Michigan. This exhibit features their heritage and has many interesting photographs and documents that have been handed down through their families.

Teen-ish Nights September 9th

Friday, September 9th at Battle GR’s new location at Comstock Park is Teen-ish nights. This is 3 hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and open gym. The event goes from 7pm to 10pm and is $25 a kid, food will be provided. You can find out more information about the event here.

Glow at Sky Zone- September 9th

Your kids will have a blast at Glow at Sky Zone this Friday from 8-10pm. There will be lasers, music, and backlight that will turn the entire SkyZone into a dance club. You can find out more information about Glow here.

West Michigan Whitecaps- September 9th-11th

The West Michigan Whitecaps take on the Great Lakes Loons this weekend as they wrap up the regular season. Lots of fun promotions going on this weekend as Friday night’s game features fireworks after the game, Saturday night’s game features a Spencer Torkelson bobblehead giveaway and Sunday is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital family Sunday. There are still plenty of tickets available for all 3 games. The Whitecaps are hoping to make it to the playoffs and they need your support. You can find out ticket and ballpark information here.

Step up for Down Syndrome- September 10th

Step up for Down Syndrome is Michigan’s largest awareness event and fundraiser. Families and friends are invited to come out to the walk to support community members and loved ones with Down syndrome. There will be a scavenger hunt as well as a walk to kick off some of the activities. You can find out more information about the event here.

Wizarding Weekends at John Ball Zoo- September 10th-11th

It is time once again for the Zoo to transform into something magical. The entire Zoo is transformed into the magical world of Wizardry and spells. There will be face painting, themed food, a scavenger hunt and much more. Costumes are encouraged and Wizarding weekends are free to members. You can find out more about the event here.

Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids at The Berlin Raceway-September 10th

Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids have partnered together with the Berlin Raceway to put on a show like never before. It will be held on the oval track and the team at the raceway have opened up everything for spectators to enjoy. Experience being on a race track and learn the history of the Berlin Raceway. This is a family friendly event and you can find out more information here.

Pork on your Fork- September 10th

Green Vale Farm in Coopersville is hosting Pork on your fork this Saturday from 11am to 3pm. Admission is only $5 and you are invited to bring the whole family for a day of fun. Enjoy pulled pork with delicious sides for lunch, go horse back riding or take a hayride. You can click here for more information.

Freedom Cruise Sparta High School-September 10th

The annual Freedom Cruise takes place this Saturday from 10am to 1:30pm at Sparta High School. This free event is to remember, honor and support West Michigan Veterans. Everyone is invited to come out to the cruise to help respect and support our veterans.

Disability Network Lakeshore Walk, Run and Roll 5K- September 10th

Come on out for the Disability Network Lakeshore “Walk, Run and Roll” 5k that is taking place this Saturday at 10am. The price is $20 per race entry. The race will start in Centennial park in downtown Holland. The focus of the 5k is to bring awareness to the needs for accessible community spaces in West Michigan. You can find out more information about the 5k here.