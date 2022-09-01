Koalapalooza John Ball Zoo September 3rd-5th This Labor Day Weekend John Ball Zoo is hosting Koalapalooza. This is a 3 day event celebrating everything Koalas. This will also be a time to say goodbye to Noorundi and lluka, the two male koalas that have been visiting the zoo since May. There will be live music, food, face painting and so much more fun. The cost is regular admission to John Ball Zoo and you can check out ticket information and more about the 3 day event here.

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs GRPM This is the last weekend to catch Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs at the GR Public Museum. This exhibit features and explains research conducted by scientists and paleontologists from around the world. Enjoy life size models, interactive exhibits, amazing videos and so much more! Check out more about the exhibit here.

$3 Movie Tickets Celebration Cinema This Saturday is National Cinema Day and Celebration Cinema is celebrating by offering $3 movie tickets all day. You can watch any movie for just $3, no exclusions. This includes all Celebration cinemas. You can see a list of what movies are in theaters here.

Labor Day Parades and Events Believe it or not but Labor Day Weekend is upon us! There are a lot of fun parades and activities going on in the area as well as across the state. Check out the list of fun Labor Day events here .

More Labor Day Weekend Fun Events

Teen-ish Nights

Friday, September 2nd at Battle GR’s new location at Comstock Park is Teen-ish nights. This is 3 hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag and open gym. The event goes from 7pm to 10pm and is $25 a kid, food will be provided.

Grand Con Gaming Convention September 2nd-4th

GrandCon takes place this weekend at the DeVos place. This is Michigan’s premier board and table top game show held yearly. It is 3 days where people can come out and have fun playing board games, card games, family games, and miniature games to name a few. All ages are welcome, you can register online and purchase a badge to get in here.

GR8 Food Truck Fridays

Come out and enjoy GR* Food Truck Fridays this Friday, September 2nd from 5pm to 9pm. The event takes place at Riverside Park. Come on out and enjoy lots of great local food and a fun Friday night out.

A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico GRPM

The Exhibit A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico kicks off this Saturday at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Enjoy 26 stunning photos as well as displays from Hispanic community member that show the rich culture and traditions of Mexican people. Admission is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket, you can find out more information here.

Drop inStudio GRAM

Stop by the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday from 1 to 4pm for a fun learning process paper embossing. Create your own stamp embossed paper, then you can use watercolor paints to make your own special design. The event is free and is held in the Monroe Center Creativity Space.

Race & Fireworks Show at Berlin Raceway September 3rd

The Berlin Raceway is having a race and fireworks show this Saturday at 6:30PM. There will be 4 different type of races followed by a firework show. Military, Veterans and Seniors are all free. Kids 15 and under are free. Regular admission you can purchase online for $12 or at the gate for $15. For more information click here.

Rockford Farm Market

The Rockford Farm Market is happening this Saturday from 8am to 1pm. Voted one of the best farmer’s markets in the nation, there are plenty of fresh, local produce for you to choose from several vendors. The market is located in downtown Rockford.

Year-Round Volunteer Opportunities Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding

This Saturday you can come out and help the Equst Center for Therapeutic riding from 10am to 12pm. They are looking for volunteers of people who love horses and working with children. You can find more ways you can get involved here.

Story Stroll Ada

Come out to Ada on September 4th for Story Stroll. This is an art exhibition done by children who’s original art will be displayed in Ada village. Spectators can enjoy the different artwork on business windows as they explore the Ada Village.

Amazing Honeybees

On Sunday, September 4th from 1pm to 4pm you can explore the wonders of Honeybees at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Discover different facts and ways to beekeeping and some characteristics of bees by viewing an observational hive. Also get to try several different types of honey. You can also become a bee by making your own antennae. Admission is required, you can find out more about the event here.

Riverfront Zip Line

Labor day will be the last day to have a chance tp enjoy the Riverfront Zip Line as it will be moved. Both the Riverfront Zip Line and Allegan Event’s indoor adventure center will be open for your family to enjoy. Check out more information here.

High Caliber Karting & Entertainment Car Show

Take a trip out to Okemos for High Caliber Karting and Entertainment’s 2nd annual car show on September 4th. Car enthusiasts are welcome from all over to showcase their car and compete in contests. You can find out all about the event here.

All Crafts Fair in South Haven

The All Crafts Fair is taking place this weekend, September 3rd to the 4th. There will be over 150 craft vendors as well as great food. You can find out more information about the All Crafts Fair here.

