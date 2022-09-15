Just Between Friends Sale September 9th-10th The Just Between Friends Sale is taking place now until September 10th. Come out and find thousands of gently used items for your toddler to teen needs. Save 75 to 90 percent off retail prices. You can find more information about the sale here.

Art Prize 2022 Art Prize 2022 kicked off this week. There are 750 artists that will have displays of all proportions and colors throughout the city of Grand Rapids. There are many interactive exhibits and workshops that go on throughout the day. Best of all it is free! You can find more information here.

Wizard Weekend at John Ball Zoo September 10th-11th As the weather is changing something magical is happening at John Ball Zoo. This weekend you can watch the Zoo be transformed into a magical dream world. You are encouraged to dress as a wizard and can enjoy activities like face painting, Giant Wizard Chess and a Scavenger hunt to name a few. You can find more information here.

Benjamin’s Hope Harvest Festival September 17th Kids will get to enjoy a unique educational; experience from several different groups. There will be activities including rock climbing, fishing, and looking at reptiles. You can find out more information here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour September 16th

Tours around Michigan is having a Grand Rapids Ghost tour this Friday at 7pm. Participants will meet in downtown Grand Rapids at Lyon Square. Learn the Ghost History of Grand Rapids and be surprised by how many places are supposedly haunted. You can find out more details about the tour here as well as other tour times.

Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show September 16th-18th

The Tulip City Gem and Mineral show takes place this weekend in Holland. There will be dealers, exhibits, jewelry, beads, kids games fossils and so much more. You can find out show times, admission costs and more information here.

Grand Rapids Public Library Read-Walk-Talk September 16th

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library for an outdoor reading experience that goes along the North Quarter Pathway in the Creston Neighborhood. You can follow the path and discover a picture book that parents children and grand parents are encouraged to follow the steps reading each page aloud as they complete their journey. You can find more information about this fun reading event here.

Chrysanthemums and More September 16th

Chrysanthemums and more is the largest event in Michigan that features displays of fall foliage, beautifully colored chrysanthemums and several family friendly activities. The event takes place at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture park. You can find more information about the event and other viewing times here.

Ford Model A Days at the Gilmore Car Museum September 17th

The Gilmore Car Museum is hosting their 10th annual Ford Model A Days on September 17th. The museum encourages you to hope in your Model A and head out to the Gilmore Car Museum this Saturday. There will special events and activities happening throughout the day. You can find out more information about the event as well as how to register your car here.

Kalamazoo Italian Festival September 16-17th

The Kalamazoo Italian Festival is a 2 day event that starts this Friday from 4pm to Midnight and all day Saturday from 11am to Midnight. The event is full of great food, entertainment, children’s events, a bocce tournament and so much more. You can find more information about the event here on their Facebook page.

Fallasburg Arts Festival September 17th -18th

The Fallasburg Arts Festival is taking place this Saturday and Sunday. The 54th annual arts festival is held in Fallasburg Park in Lowell Michigan. There will be over 100 unique arts and crafts booths, food and a children’s craft area. You can find out more information about the art festival here.

The Pigeon Comes to Grand Rapids at the GRCM September 17-18th

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is welcoming a new exhibit titled The Pigeon Comes to Grand Rapids. The exhibit opens this Saturday and Sunday at noon and features a loveable cast of animal characters your kids are sure to enjoy. You can find out more about the new exhibit here.

One Community West Michigan Kids Day September 17th

One Community is hosting a West Michigan Kids Day on September 17th. Enjoy a day full of family fun at the Calder Plaza as people from all walks of life come together and have fun as a community. There will be arts, crafts, games and dancing. The Kids day goes on from 12 to 3pm. You can find out more information about the kids day and other adult events going on later here.

The Big Give: Back to School September 17th

Downtown Holland is giving back to our students by hosting a event involving the downtown shops of Holland. On September 17th participating shops and restaurants downtown will donate 15 percent of their total sales to Hand2Hand and Kids’ Food Basket.

LMCU Bridge Run September 18th

The LMCU Bridge Run takes place this Sunday. There are 4 different events that you can sign up for from walking to run, registration starts at $35. Enjoy a wonderful route that explores Grand Rapids and takes you over its many bridges. You can find more information about the run, the different events and how to register here.

Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster September 17th-18th

The 13th annual Civil War Muster takes place this Saturday and Sunday going from 9am to 9pm each day. Experience what it was like during the Civil War with a realistic reenactment of how they fought. This event is free, and photos are encouraged to be taken. You can find out more information here.