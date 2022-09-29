The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited Grand Rapids Art Museum

The Jim Henson Exhibition : Imagination Unlimited is An all-immersive experience that looks at the wonderful work of Jim Henson. There are over 170 historical objects including iconic puppets, costumes, photographs, annotated scripts, and many other cool artifacts. The exhibit starts on October 1st and goes until January 14th. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

30th Anniversary Season Care Ballet Cinderella October 1st and 2nd

Care Ballet is celebrating their 30th anniversary season by putting on their performance of Cinderella October 1st and 2nd. Care Ballet is ballet done by kids for kids. Their goal is to bring kids to dancing, each performance they put on is an hour long which is the perfect amount of time for kids. You can find more information about Cinderella the ballet here.

Fall Harvest Festival Muskegon Farmers Market October 1st

The Fall Harvest Festival is coming to Muskegon Farmers Market on October 1st. There will be live music, giveaways, horse drawn cart rides and many other fun activities. Don’t forget to stock up on your fall produce while at the festival. You can find more information about the event here.

Jack-O-Lantern World Millennium Park September 30th -October 30th

The Jack O’ lantern World is once again coming back to Grand Rapids! Enjoy an amazing walk down a trail full of thousands of hand carved Jack O’ Lanterns at Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be there serving food and beverages. You can find more information about Jack O’ Lantern World here.

Hispanic Heritage Game Day- 9/30/2022

You can join the Grand Rapids Public Library on September 30th for their Hispanic Heritage game day. There will be classic bingo, a lottery and trivia about Hispanic history as well as culture. This is a family event and all ages are welcome. Games will be played in both English and Spanish. The event goes on from 4pm to 6pm. You can find more information here.

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery is kicking off the fall season with a lot of different family fun activates. enjoy a corn maze, hay rides, a jumping pillow, u-pick apples, a petting zoo and many more fun activities. Make sure you and your family head to Robinette’s for some fall fun.

Teen-ish Nights 9-30-22

BattleGR has a new location at Comstock Park that they would like to invite you and your teen out for Teen-ish Nights. Enjoy 3 hours of fun of unlimited laser tag, archery tag, open gym and dinner. Parents can drop off their kids or hang out in the parent lounge. You can find more information about the event here.

Congress of Motorcars and Family Day 10/01/2022

The Gilmore Car Museum is holding Congress of Motorcars and family day on October 1st. Congress of Motorcars features vehicles that were made in 1942 and earlier. There will be several demos, exhibits and cars to see. You can find more information about the car show here.

Apple Valley Fun Farm

The Apple Valley farm is open and you can enjoy all of the fun outdoor fall activities that they have to offer. Enjoy their 5 acre corn maze, barrel train rides, farm animals, a spooky mansion slide, a Giant Straw Barrel Pyramid and new this year Peal Karts! You can find more information about Apple Valley Fun Farm here.

Illumizoo Living Lights September 30th

The family favorite, interactive nighttime experience Illumizoo, is back at John Ball Zoo this Friday, September 30th starting at 7:30pm. Explore and learn about the animals and organisms that live at night. Enjoy specialty food and drink items as well as black light face painting. You can find more information about the event as well as a schedule of the rest of the Illunmizoo night here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

If you are looking for some chilling fun as we start to head in October make sure you check out Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. You can learn all about the scary past and history of Grand Rapids. The tours take place in the evening and are year round Monday through Sunday. You can find more information about the tours here.

Ballpark Series: Chili Cook-Off October 1st

Enjoy the fall weather this weekend on October 1st with the Ballpark Series Chili Cook-Off. The even takes place at historic Sullivan field and goes from 11am to 6pm. There will be live music, a bar, judging and chili tasting. There is an admission fee and parking is free. You can find more information about the event here.

God Save the Queen Virtual 5k

Help celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth the 2nd with the God Save the Queen virtual race. You can sign up online for the race and 15 percent of the proceeds goes to support the organization Coram who adopt and fosters children. You can find more information about the race here.

Drop-In Studio: Fiendish Finger Puppets Grand Rapids Art Museum

On Saturday October 1st, you can get your puppet on by assembling your own monstrous finger puppet. Inspired by the work of Jim Henson and the exhibit opening up. The event is free and goes from 1pm to 6pm. You can find more information here.