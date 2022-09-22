Art Prize 2022 Art Prize 2022 continues with so many cool exhibits and art work to see. There are 750 artists that have displays of all proportions and colors throughout the city of Grand Rapids. There are many interactive exhibits and workshops that go on throughout the day. Best of all it is free! You can find more information here.

Confluence 2022 Confluence Fest 2022 is a festival that explores art, music science and technology. From the 23rd to the 24th the festival will feature live music, scientists and artists. There are several events for kids to come out and participate in and best of all the fest is free. Explore activities that include robotics, e sports and do it your self projects. You can find more information about the fest here.

Rockford Harvest Festival September 23-25th The Rockford Harvest festival takes place this weekend. Enjoy fun family activities such as a Kids tractor pull, pony rides, a petting zoo and so much more. You can find out more information about Harvest fest here.

Michigan Apple Festival in Sparta The Michigan Apple fest is taking place this weekend in Sparta. There are plenty of fun events for the family to come out and enjoy such as kids tractor rides, pony rides, a petting zoo and bounce houses on Friday. Saturday is full of events including an apple peeling contest, kids apple pie eating contest and more. You can check out the events for each day here.

John Ball Zoo Gem Company

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend with the kids check out the John Ball Zoo Gem Company. You can pan for your own special gems in their brand new sluice. There are 3 different gem bags that you can choose from. You can find more information here.

Birds and Bagels September 24th

Enjoy an early morning of birds, bagels and coffee at the Blandford Nature Center. You will get a tour of all the birds that live there and develop skills of identifying their calls. Younger children are welcomed but are required to have a supervised adult. For more information as well as admission prices click here.

Future Innovators Zone- Confluence 2022

The Future Innovators Zone takes place on September 24th and is a place where kids of any age can explore fun and high technology such as robotics, drones and rockets. This event is part of Confluence 2022. Middle and High School students will show off and demonstrate their creations. There will also be activities from Consumers Energy, Van Andel Institute, and Frederick Meijer Gardens. You can find out more about the Future Innovators Zone here.

Social Justice Begins With Me- Grand Rapids Public Library September 24th

Social Justice Begins with me is a children’s book club put on by the Grand Rapids Public Library. Each month the book clubs examines a different social justice topic. There are 2 groups, one for children ages 4 to 8 and one group for children ages 9 to 11. All children will enjoy a snack and themed craft activity. You can find more information about the book club here.

Cadillac Fall Festival September 23rd -24th

The Cadillac Fall Festival is taking place at the Gilmore Car Museum this weekend. You can experience seeing some of the earliest models of Cadillac as well as ones from the 1950s and 1960s. Admission to the festival also includes admission to the museum. You can find out more about the festival here.

Chair Camp: Fun with Furniture- September 24th

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has their final program in their Chair Camp series. The event will be held this Saturday from 10am to 3pm. The program is aimed for families and encourages participants to look at different furniture designs and do activities based around them. Admission is free and you can find more information about the event here.

Drop-In Studio: Painted Paper Embossing- September 24th

Stop by the Grand Rapids Art Museum and explore the process of paper embossing. You can have the chance to create your own stamp embossed paper and use water colors to add color to your design. You can find more about the drop in studio here.

Ludema’s Fall Festival -September 24th

The Ludema’s annual Fall Festival takes place on September 24th from 9am to 4pm. Enjoy patio potting classes, kids’ crafts, fall plants, snacks and many other fun events. You can learn more about this family fun free event here.

All Star Stunt Dogs Gull Meadow Farms September 24th and 25th

The American Stunt dogs are headed to Gull Meadow Farms this weekend on September 24th and 25th. This show is for all ages and spectators can enjoy handstands, back flips, big air stunts and so much more. You can find more information about the Stunt dogs at Gull Meadow Farms here.

Monarch Day September 24th

Celebrate the Monarch Butterflies at the John Ball Zoo before they leave for fall down South to Mexico. You can learn about their amazing migration as well as other fun facts. The Monarchs will be released every half an hour Saturday from 1am to 3pm. The releases are free and you can find more information here.

The Scientist’s Secret: Puzzle Game on the Trails Kick-off event September 24th

Do you enjoy being outdoors and solving logic puzzles? The Scientist’s secret: puzzle game is the activity for you as it combines part scavenger hunt and escape room. This event is outside and involves following clues, solving puzzles and collecting stamps to complete your mission. Grab your family and friends and enjoy this fun and free event this Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. You can find more information here.

Family Fun Fest Holland September 24th

The Family Funfest is taking place this Weekend in Holland on September 24th. This family fun event features a semi-truck show, a motorcycle show and a car show. You can explore all the fun cars and trucks you can see as well as find out more information here.